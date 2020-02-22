PFLUGERVILLE — Weiss has yet to play its first playoff game in school history, and the Wolves weren’t facing a win-or-go-home scenario on Friday. Yet freshman Tory Simmons still saw a third matchup with the Connally Cougars as an opportunity for the Wolves to show the area how far it has come as a program.

“A lot of people doubted us, a lot of people said we were going to have the same 0-12 season,” Simmons said after Weiss outlasted Connally 72-67 in the District 17-5A third-place tiebreaker at Pflugerville High School. “When I heard that, I took it personal, the team took it personal. We felt like we improved a lot this year, came out and did what we had to do.”

Weiss (21-15) will play Manor in a Class 5A Region III bi-district playoff game at Round Rock High School, while Connally (14-19) takes on District 18-5A champion Hutto at Hendrickson High School. Both games will tip at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The tiebreaker was necessary because both Weiss and Connally finished with an 8-4 record in District 17-5A and split their district games. Each squad defended its home floor.

Sophomore guard Jermaine Mason scored a team-high 20 points for Weiss, and Simmons added nine points. Sophomore Kaleb Lewis scored 13, while classmate guard Corey Penson chipped in 12.

Connally’s Breion Powell led all scorers with 23 points, while sophomore Ashten Mitchell added 12 points.

Weiss led by as many as 25 points in the second half before Connally was able to cut the lead to single digits on five different occasions in the fourth quarter. But the Cougars couldn’t complete the comeback.

“We just had silly turnovers; that’s kind of been the story of our young team,” said Connally coach Bradley Washington, who guided the Cougars to a regional-championship game a year ago. “We’ve learned from it for the most part, and in the first half, we looked like our young selves, but in the second half it was the mature Connally Cougars.”

Simmons and teammate Tyson Whybrew helped preserve the victory by combining to make 9 of 13 free throw attempts in the final 1 minute, 56 seconds.

Weiss coach Russell Miller said that the game was a showcase of Weiss’ character since the Wolves won despite missing leading scorer Princeton Humphries, who sat out due to injury.

“It was great to get a win,” Miller said. “This is the third time we played Connally, and winning means a lot to myself and also to the guys. I was just proud of the way the guys stepped up tonight.”

Weiss took command of the game in the second quarter by using its athleticism to make Connally uncomfortable when the Cougars had the ball and then getting up and down the floor and attacking the paint.

Penson got the Wolves in a groove by scoring consecutive buckets on drives to the basket, and Lewis took in a long outlet pass for a layup to spark an 11-4 run to close out the first half.

That run helped Weiss extend a five-point to a 36-19 advantage in less than six minutes. The Wolves outscored the Cougars 10-4 in the paint during the second quarter and had a 7-1 rebounding advantage in the period.

Simmons said that Weiss had a different energy than it had when it lost to Connally one week earlier.

“We felt like it meant more,” Simmons said. “We had more intensity, coach talked to us, we were prepared this time. The last game, we came out a little sluggish, (and) they put it on us early.”

Connally took its only lead of the first half on a 3-pointer by junior McAnthony Everest 1:34 minutes into the game. Another 3-pointer by sophomore Sam Barnwell and a free throw by senior Keonus Moore helped Connally close out the opening quarter, but Connally did not score consecutive baskets during the first half.

The Cougars were able to flip the script in the second half by getting to the free throw and being the aggressor.

“Our goal was to win (and) to gain some kind of momentum heading into Tuesday,” Washington said. “I felt like we turned it around, but it was too little too late.”

Manor, the runner-up in District 18-5A, reached the state tournament a year ago, and Miller said that his team is looking forward to the opportunity to win the school’s first playoff game.

“It’s huge for us,” Miller said. “I’m happy and I’m proud for these kids. They worked hard.”

The Hippos are the top-ranked team in the Statesman’s Class 5A poll and the No. 11 team in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. Washington said that the Cougars also have a chance to raise some eyebrows.

“I’m excited for our kids,” Washington said. “No one thought we would be here, so we get to show people why we’re here. That’s our hope, to go in there and show Hutto that just because you’re whatever in the state doesn’t mean we won’t show up and play.”