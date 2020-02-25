PJ Perez

Tuesday

Feb 25, 2020 at 2:43 PM


What’s billed as the World’s Oldest Deer Contest, The Muy Grande Deer Contest announced that all leaders of the 55th annual event are now declared winners.


Founded in 1965 by Leonel “Muy” Garza, it was once called “little filling station deer contest.”


This contest has been honored by the State of Texas on numerous occasions for whitetail conservation, deer management and many other contributions, especially in South Texas.


With 16 divisions and a large number of participants, the South Texas region was represented well on the leader board.


The Muy Grande Deer Contest Awards ceremony will be held in Freer on Mar 27.


Muy Grande Leader Board 2020


All Around Division


Women – Kate Jurecek, Orange Grove, TX – Rancho Pila


Best 10 Pointer


Ramiro Garcia, Alice, TX – RX Ranch


Low Fence Division


Widest Spread


2nd – Jeff Hildebrand, Benavides, TX – Sweden Ranch


6 pointer


Bryan Jones, Benavides, TX – Sweden Ranch


Youth Division


Heaviest Wild Boar


Colton Ponton, Sandia, TX


Widest Spread


Wyatt Migura, Orange Grove, TX – Grace River Ranch


Pope & Young Division Best 8 Pointer –


Brad DeLaup, Alice TX – Las Palmas Ranch


Macho Grande Division


Mr. Heavy (Mass)


1 st – Ramiro Olvera, Jr. San Diego, TX – Diamond S Ranch


Heavy Weight Division


Heaviest Wild Boar - Reuben Tevino, Taft, TX – Bonaqueto Ranch


Heaviest Buck – Mike Cox, Alice, TX – Rancho Pila


Open Division


Top Story of the Year


Peyton Myers, Sandia, TX – Bar M Ranch


Mr. Duval County Widest Spread


Eric Sharber, Freer, TX


Miss Duval County Widest Spread


Ysela Gonzales, Freer, TX


170 + Club


Marl Pawlik, Alice, TX – Faith ranch


Jacob Gonzalez, Alice, TX – Vela ranch


Jeff Hildebrand, Benavides, TX – Sweden Ranch


180 + Club


Tres Lopez, Orange Grove, TX – Watkins Ranch


190 + Club


Tommy Tiffee, Robstown, TX – Rancho Tejas


Mark Pawlick, Alice, TX


200 + Club


Carlos Lopez, Orange Grove, TX – Vela ranch


Josh Jurecek, Orange Grove, TX – Rancho Pila


Blas castellanos, Alice, TX


Carlos Bazan, Benavides, TX


Victor Saenz, Alice, TX – Vela Ranch


Roberto Garcia, Benavides, TX


Kid’s Corner


Colton Ponton, Sandia, TX


Tres Lopez, Alice,TX


Waylon Green, Freer, TX – 7C’s Ranch


Kami Walker, Freer, TX – Walker ranch


Javier Perez, Freer, TX – Paraiso Ranch


Olivia Hinojosa, Robstown, TX – Rancho La Fe


Edward D. Hinojosa, Robstown, TX – Rancho La Fe