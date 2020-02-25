What’s billed as the World’s Oldest Deer Contest, The Muy Grande Deer Contest announced that all leaders of the 55th annual event are now declared winners.
Founded in 1965 by Leonel “Muy” Garza, it was once called “little filling station deer contest.”
This contest has been honored by the State of Texas on numerous occasions for whitetail conservation, deer management and many other contributions, especially in South Texas.
With 16 divisions and a large number of participants, the South Texas region was represented well on the leader board.
The Muy Grande Deer Contest Awards ceremony will be held in Freer on Mar 27.
Muy Grande Leader Board 2020
All Around Division
Women – Kate Jurecek, Orange Grove, TX – Rancho Pila
Best 10 Pointer
Ramiro Garcia, Alice, TX – RX Ranch
Low Fence Division
Widest Spread
2nd – Jeff Hildebrand, Benavides, TX – Sweden Ranch
6 pointer
Bryan Jones, Benavides, TX – Sweden Ranch
Youth Division
Heaviest Wild Boar
Colton Ponton, Sandia, TX
Widest Spread
Wyatt Migura, Orange Grove, TX – Grace River Ranch
Pope & Young Division Best 8 Pointer –
Brad DeLaup, Alice TX – Las Palmas Ranch
Macho Grande Division
Mr. Heavy (Mass)
1 st – Ramiro Olvera, Jr. San Diego, TX – Diamond S Ranch
Heavy Weight Division
Heaviest Wild Boar - Reuben Tevino, Taft, TX – Bonaqueto Ranch
Heaviest Buck – Mike Cox, Alice, TX – Rancho Pila
Open Division
Top Story of the Year
Peyton Myers, Sandia, TX – Bar M Ranch
Mr. Duval County Widest Spread
Eric Sharber, Freer, TX
Miss Duval County Widest Spread
Ysela Gonzales, Freer, TX
170 + Club
Marl Pawlik, Alice, TX – Faith ranch
Jacob Gonzalez, Alice, TX – Vela ranch
Jeff Hildebrand, Benavides, TX – Sweden Ranch
180 + Club
Tres Lopez, Orange Grove, TX – Watkins Ranch
190 + Club
Tommy Tiffee, Robstown, TX – Rancho Tejas
Mark Pawlick, Alice, TX
200 + Club
Carlos Lopez, Orange Grove, TX – Vela ranch
Josh Jurecek, Orange Grove, TX – Rancho Pila
Blas castellanos, Alice, TX
Carlos Bazan, Benavides, TX
Victor Saenz, Alice, TX – Vela Ranch
Roberto Garcia, Benavides, TX
Kid’s Corner
Colton Ponton, Sandia, TX
Tres Lopez, Alice,TX
Waylon Green, Freer, TX – 7C’s Ranch
Kami Walker, Freer, TX – Walker ranch
Javier Perez, Freer, TX – Paraiso Ranch
Olivia Hinojosa, Robstown, TX – Rancho La Fe
Edward D. Hinojosa, Robstown, TX – Rancho La Fe