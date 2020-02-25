What’s billed as the World’s Oldest Deer Contest, The Muy Grande Deer Contest announced that all leaders of the 55th annual event are now declared winners.

Founded in 1965 by Leonel “Muy” Garza, it was once called “little filling station deer contest.”

This contest has been honored by the State of Texas on numerous occasions for whitetail conservation, deer management and many other contributions, especially in South Texas.

With 16 divisions and a large number of participants, the South Texas region was represented well on the leader board.

The Muy Grande Deer Contest Awards ceremony will be held in Freer on Mar 27.

Muy Grande Leader Board 2020

All Around Division

Women – Kate Jurecek, Orange Grove, TX – Rancho Pila

Best 10 Pointer

Ramiro Garcia, Alice, TX – RX Ranch

Low Fence Division

Widest Spread

2nd – Jeff Hildebrand, Benavides, TX – Sweden Ranch

6 pointer

Bryan Jones, Benavides, TX – Sweden Ranch

Youth Division

Heaviest Wild Boar

Colton Ponton, Sandia, TX

Widest Spread

Wyatt Migura, Orange Grove, TX – Grace River Ranch

Pope & Young Division Best 8 Pointer –

Brad DeLaup, Alice TX – Las Palmas Ranch

Macho Grande Division

Mr. Heavy (Mass)

1 st – Ramiro Olvera, Jr. San Diego, TX – Diamond S Ranch

Heavy Weight Division

Heaviest Wild Boar - Reuben Tevino, Taft, TX – Bonaqueto Ranch

Heaviest Buck – Mike Cox, Alice, TX – Rancho Pila

Open Division

Top Story of the Year

Peyton Myers, Sandia, TX – Bar M Ranch

Mr. Duval County Widest Spread

Eric Sharber, Freer, TX

Miss Duval County Widest Spread

Ysela Gonzales, Freer, TX

170 + Club

Marl Pawlik, Alice, TX – Faith ranch

Jacob Gonzalez, Alice, TX – Vela ranch

Jeff Hildebrand, Benavides, TX – Sweden Ranch

180 + Club

Tres Lopez, Orange Grove, TX – Watkins Ranch

190 + Club

Tommy Tiffee, Robstown, TX – Rancho Tejas

Mark Pawlick, Alice, TX

200 + Club

Carlos Lopez, Orange Grove, TX – Vela ranch

Josh Jurecek, Orange Grove, TX – Rancho Pila

Blas castellanos, Alice, TX

Carlos Bazan, Benavides, TX

Victor Saenz, Alice, TX – Vela Ranch

Roberto Garcia, Benavides, TX

Kid’s Corner

Colton Ponton, Sandia, TX

Tres Lopez, Alice,TX

Waylon Green, Freer, TX – 7C’s Ranch

Kami Walker, Freer, TX – Walker ranch

Javier Perez, Freer, TX – Paraiso Ranch

Olivia Hinojosa, Robstown, TX – Rancho La Fe

Edward D. Hinojosa, Robstown, TX – Rancho La Fe