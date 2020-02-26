ALEDO — While a first-round playoff loss is never fun, the Glen Rose High School boys basketball squad has plenty to look forward to next season.

Coach Owen Clifton’s Tigers took on Krum Monday in the Aledo High School gym and were eliminated with a 66-53 loss to the Bobcats.

The Tigers, the runner-up behind Brownwood in District 7-4A, closed out their season with an 18-19 record. Krum (21-14), was third-place team out of District 8-4A, and advanced to the area playoff round.

Kolton Mooney led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points, hitting three from 3-point range. Kanyon Keese added 13 points.

Other scorers for Glen Rose in the game were Caden Schinagel with seven, Kasen Keese with six, Austin Worthen with five, Cody Morton with four, and Matthew Hammonds and Parker Simmons with two each.

Krum, however, had three players who combined to score 53 of their 66 points.

As the only two seniors, Kasen Keese and Simmons will be the only players who won’t be returning next season. This was Keese’s third year on the varsity and Simmons’ first.

“They’re invaluable. That’s my first senior class to graduate,” Clifton said of the two seniors, adding that he has enjoyed not only seeing their games improve, but also added, “seeing them become great young adults is fantastic.”

Hammonds, Moody, Worthen, Noah Sheffield, Morton, Schinagel and Mason Daniels are all juniors. Noah Greghi is also a junior, but is a foreign exchange student from Italy.

“I’m encouraged,” Clifton said when asked about next season. “We have a lot of pieces coming back. I’m looking forward to seeing them grow.”

Krum gained a 17-6 edge by the 1:21 mark in the opening quarter. The Tigers closed the gap to 17-9 entering the second quarter, and outscored the Bobcats 15-14 in the period to pull within 31-24 at halftime.

The Bobcats outscored Glen Rose 18-11 in the third quarter for a 49-35 lead going into the final period.

The Tigers again had a one-point scoring edge in the fourth quarter (18-17), keeping the Tigers at bay by making 11 free throws in that period.

Krum made 21 of 31 free throws overall, while Glen Rose made 8 of 13. The Tigers hit seven 3-point shots, compared to three by the Bobcats.

“I thought Krum was a really good team,” Clifton said. “They pounded it inside. We just didn’t hit enough shots. Our kids played hard.

“We got within single digits a couple of times. We just never could overcome that hump. They did what we thought they were going to do.”