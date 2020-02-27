Five Bangs Lady Dragons and three Early Lady Horns received all-district accolades from the basketball coaches of District 6-3A, which were revealed Thursday.

For Bangs, Kyra Smith and Kayleah Hall earned first-team honors, Trenedi Deal was selected to the second team, and Honey Keely and Jaycee Miller received honorable mention.

For Early, Taylor Summers landed on the first while Alexa Portillo and Carrigan Norris were the recipients of honorable mention.

The MVP of District 6-3A was Cisco's Landry Edgar while Cisco's Sophie Hurtado was named Offensive Player of the Year, Coleman's Abbi Allen was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year and Hamilton's Averi Poe was selected Newcomer of the Year.

The rest of the first team included Cisco's McKenzie Gayle and Savannah Dycus, Comanche's Sharon Victoria, Eastland's Hannah Jordan, Macy McGaha and McKenna Moreno, and Hamilton's Morgan Mahaffey.

Completing the second team were Cisco's Justice Fox and Avery Lewis, Coleman's Ginny Arnold and Kelly Hale, Comanche's Vicki Lopez, Dublin's Hannah Ortega, Eastland's Jordan Mayes and Jaeley May, and Hamilton's Emiley Hale.

Bangs, under head coach Kenny Prescott, finished with a 15-19 overall record, 9-5 district mark, and placed third to return to the playoffs.

Early went 11-21 overall and 2-12 against district foes under head coach Chris Moody.

Academic all-district selections for Early were Summers, Norris, Portillo, Vance-Cady Gordon, Savannah Holt, Reagan Kirby, Grace LaRue, Dana Lykes, Tatum Reigle, Madison Torrez and Caroline Welker.

For Bangs, academic all-district honorees included Hall, Deal, Miller, Keely, Zhynese Finley, Aliece Forbes, Brookelann Mullins and Maggie Morales.