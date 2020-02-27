RANGER — Jane Asinde had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists as Grayson College clinched sole possession of second place with a 76-67 victory at Ranger College to close out North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.

Nahemiah Johnson added 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, Manna Mensah scored 11 points, Ene Adams totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds, Tailor Broussard scored nine points and Nivi Arbon finished with seven rebounds and four assists for the Lady Vikings (21-8, 11-5), who finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak to pass Weatherford and Hill College, who tied for third one game back after losing their last games.

Grayson will compete in the Region V Tournament starting on Wednesday at Collin County College, which won the conference title with a 13-3 mark.