NEW BRAUNFELS — In the postseason, plays that don’t show up in the box score can end a season. When inbound pass attempts hit the inbounder, layups are missed and late shots go in and rim out, the result is typically a premature end.

Despite 18 points from junior guard Coleton Benson and another 10 from senior guard Riley McIntyre, the Bowie Bulldogs suffered a season-ending 53-50 loss to San Antonio Brandeis in the Region IV-6A area playoffs on Friday at the Cougar Den.

“That’s basketball, that’s how the game goes,” Bowie head coach Celester Collier said. “Our effort and our energy was good, our kids played extremely hard and I’m just so proud of them.”

Senior Jayden York and Riley McIntyre combined for 18 points in their final game at Bowie (26-9).

“With a team like that, you’ve got to be sharp and they capitalize off miscues,” Benson said. “It hurt us.”

Brandeis (30-3) led by six points with 2 minutes, 45 seconds remaining, but Bowie attempted a rally as Benson cut the lead to two points with 40.9 seconds left after a runner and a pair of free throws.

LD Butler recorded the final Bowie field goal of its season with a 3-pointer that cut the Brandeis lead to 51-50 with 16.9 seconds remaining.

After a pair of free throws from Brandeis’ Andrew Lazinbat extended the Broncos lead to 53-50, the Bulldogs had a chance to tie and Benson slipped behind a corner stagger screen for a final shot attempt that narrowly missed.

“I got a good look, it just went in and out,” Benson said.

Benson scored the first points of the game on a 3-pointer, the first of five Bulldog makes from beyond the arc, 15 seconds into the game.

That bucket helped Bowie get off to a great start in the first eight minutes. Bowie led by as many as 12 points and had a 17-7 lead after the opening quarter.

The Bulldogs shot 55 percent (6 of 11) and held the Broncos to 23 percent (3 of 13) shooting from the field in the first quarter.

“Basketball is a game of runs,” Collier said. “If you get a 15-point lead or a 10-point lead in the first quarter, don’t pat yourself on the back because teams are good.”

The momentum would switch back and fourth all night as Brandeis took a halftime lead by going on a 17-1 run in the second quarter. Bowie countered with 12 consecutive points in the first five minutes of the second half.

“We had great energy from the start,” Benson said. “We know they are one of those teams that can make a run at any moment. When they do, we can’t get punched in the mouth and lay down. We’ve got to keep fighting and we did, it just wasn’t our night and they got the win.”

The Bulldogs had eight seniors on the roster that will graduate, but they got key contributions from Benson, Cade Holzman and LD Butler, all juniors in a group of seven underclassmen that are slated to return for next season.

“We had a great season,” Benson said. “To win 26 games in a season is special. Just keep the same energy we had all year and fight we had all year. We played hard all year and to carry that over into next year with a chip in our shoulder.”