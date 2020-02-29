NEW BRAUNFELS - The best regular season in school history. A perfect district record for a third consecutive season. Career years from a pair of seniors in Rory Munro and Carson May, who patiently waited their turn in Westlake’s loaded program.

While those achievements will likely linger a lifetime, they couldn't ease the pain of a grueling 61-59 double-overtime loss to San Antonio Warren in a scintillating, hard-fought Class 6A Region IV area-round playoff game Friday at New Braunfels High School.

“I’ve never cried this much, and I’ve never hurt so much,” said Westlake junior K.J. Adams, a budding superstar who almost willed the Chaps to a win. “But this pain, it’s a testament to how much I love the guys on this team. I’m so grateful to them; I’ll ride with them any day.”

Adams, a 6-foot-6 wing who scored 22 of his game-high 29 points in the second half and the overtimes, almost drove the Chaps into the third round by single-handedly countering a balanced and talented Warren team. He scored Westlake’s final 12 points, including a pair of old-fashioned and-ones late in the second overtime to help give the Chaps a chance at the win.

Down two with 13 second left in the game, the Chaps had possession of the ball but couldn’t generate a good look at the basket. A final, desperate 3-point shot by Munro from the baseline deflected off the side of the backboard and triggered a wild celebration by the large contingent of Warren students, who rushed the court while celebrating the win.

“I wasn’t ready for the season to end this soon,” said Adams, who also had 11 rebounds and four assists.

Warren coach Kyle Smith anticipated that Adams would be a handful for any of his defenders, but he said his switching, man-to-man defense focused on Westlake’s role players.

“We knew we couldn’t shut K.J. down, but we did our best to control the other guys,” he said. “I mean, this was just playoff basketball. We got enough stops and rebounds down the stretch to get the win.”

Westlake (33-2) raced out to a 22-11 lead early in the second period behind strong starts by Cade Mankle (11 points) and Eain Mowat (eight points, three rebounds).

But Warren (28-5) chipped away at the lead and trailed 27-21 at the break. The Warriors seized their first lead of the game, 48-47, on a driving layup by Xaivier Kirk with 2 minutes, 2 seconds left in regulation, which set up a taut ending to the fourth period as well as the two overtimes.

Westlake coach Robert Lucero credited his team for its defense and hustle, which held Warren below its season scoring average of 75 points a game despite the extra eight minutes. Lucero shouldered the blame for the loss, saying he didn’t properly prep his team for Warren’s switching defense, which held the Chaps to 41.6% shooting from the floor.

“I always remember something my dad told me, even though he was probably joking,” Lucero said. “He said if you lose by three (points) or less, it’s coaching. And I feel this is on me. I didn’t prepare our guys for attacking that switching defense.”

But Lucero also molded a team that lacked the galaxy of stars of Westlake’s recent past into a juggernaut that lost only one game in the regular season.

“This is a special group of kids,” he said. “Winning district like they did is not easy. Your heart is broken a little bit; these are guys you’ve gotten so close to, and it feels like something is missing not having another practice.

“Hopefully in a month or so, we’ll have some peace with this season and understand how special it was.”