Team of the Week: Rouse

The Raiders opened the season with a 4-1 showing at the Laredo tournament, defeating Edinburg Vela (4-1), Houston Milby (17-0), Laredo Nixon (14-2) and the San Antonio Wolverines (13-3) before falling to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (6-2).

Dalton Porter (see below) hit well, Tanner Robbins went 5 for 10 at the plate and Fischer Kingbery threw six innings and struck out 13 in the win over Edinburg Vela to lead Rouse.

Honorable mention: Pflugerville

The Panthers began their year going 3-2 in the Pflugerville ISD tournament, defeating Abilene Cooper (10-1), Killeen High (8-1) and Johnson (7-3), with losses to Lubbock Coronado and Lake Travis.

Travis Chestnut (see below) played well to highlight the Panther offense.

Michael Ramos allowed no earned runs and struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win against Abilene Cooper, while Caden Crane threw five innings against Killeen High to pick up the win, fanning eight and yielding no earned runs.

Player of the Week: Dalton Porter, Rouse

Porter, a senior, finished 5 for 7 with two doubles, a triple and a grand slam and stole three bases to pace the Rouse offense while only playing four games as the Raiders went 4-1 at the Laredo tournament.

Honorable mention: Travis Chestnut, Pflugerville; Sean Curtis, Marble Falls

Chestnut, a senior shortstop, hit .615, going 8 for 13 with three doubles and a triple while also stealing six bases as the Panthers went 3-2 in the Pflugerville ISD tournament.

Curtis, also a senior shortstop, hit .556 with four doubles, six RBI, three sacrifice flies while drawing two walks and getting hit twice to lead the Mustangs in their opening week.

The rest of the district

Senior Nate Garcia paced Weiss to a 2-3 finish at the Pflugerville ISD tournament, throwing five innings and allowing only one earned run during a 7-2 win over Killeen High. Wolves coach Garrett Bivone also noted Garcia had a good tournament at the plate as his team also took a 3-0 win over Crockett. … Glenn is 2-4 after one week, going 2-3 at the Pflugerville ISD tournament with wins over Anderson (9-8) and Killeen High (13-2). Grizzlies coach Zac Darling reports Tucker Mavis and Zack Hefner pitched well, while Brett Hall, A.J. Click and Josh Peczeniuk combined for six extra-base hits and 10 RBI. … Cedar Park is also 2-4 after the first week, recording wins over Montgomery High (4-3) and San Angelo Central (7-4) in the Rock Hardball Classic tournament in Round Rock. Gunnar Abseck (.400, three doubles, three RBI, five stolen bases) and Tammer Alzer (.429, one double, six stolen bases, six runs) paced the Timberwolves on offense, while Hunter Hewitt struck out nine in six innings to earn the win on the mound against Montgomery. … Connally finished the opening week 1-4 with a 12-7 win over Crockett. Darius McGrew hit .429 and Ian Guthrie batted .333 to lead the Cougar offense, with Anthony Hancock pacing the Connally pitching staff with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. … Marble Falls enters the second week of the season 1-5, recording an 11-1 win over Navarro. Curtis (see above) led the Mustangs.

Schedule

Teams continue tournament play this week. District 17-5A play begins March 17.