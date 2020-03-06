LEVELLAND — Joel Pena hit a double, scored three runs and batted in two more as Levelland opened its host tournament with a 16-2 win over Brownfield on Thursday.

Reigan Vestal contributed two RBI, two hits and a run scored to the win, while Noah Ochoa struck out eight batters.

The Lobos ended the day with a 22-4 win over Graham.

Levelland is set to continue tournament action on Friday.

Levelland Tournament results

Estacado 17, Pecos 2

Estacado 12, Graham 1

Estacado 13, River Road 3

Shallowater 5, Big Spring 3

Hereford 6, Shallowater 2

Pecos 12, Snyder 1

Canyon 2, Snyder 0

Flower Mound’s DFW Clash

FORT WORTH — Clayton Echols totaled three hits, including a double, and two RBI as Frenship split on the first day of the Flower Mound’s DFW Clash.

Josh Akers had two hits and two RBI, while striking out three on the mound, for the Tigers in a 11-1 win over Flower Mound to start the day.

Jacob Gutierrez produced three hits and two runs scored on the day in addition to the lone RBI in the Tigers’ 10-1 loss to Bridgeland. DJ Garza scored the run and Evan Johnson took the loss.

Frenship (6-1) is scheduled to play Southlake Carroll at 1 p.m. Friday during the second day of tournament action.

Arlington Tide Classic

ARLINGTON — Coronado dropped a 6-2 decision to Plano and 10-0 decision to Martin to start the Arlington Tide Classic.

Sawyer Robertson totaled five hits, including a home run, to help the Mustangs’ offense. Cooper Hamilton had two hits and Bo Garza scored a run as both took losses on the mound.

Coronado looks to rebound in the tournament against Colleyville Heritage at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Midland Tournament

MIDLAND — Spencer Williams had three RBI, two hits and scored a run as Lubbock-Cooper went 1-1 on the first day of the Midland Tournament.

The Pirates started the day with an 18-5 loss to Permian. Rell McCain walked eight in the loss. Kaden Moseley picked up a win on the hill as Lubbock-Cooper beat San Angelo Central, 8-2. Ivan Castro ended the day with two hits and two runs scored, while Max Giles totaled three hits and three runs.

Lubbock-Cooper (4-3) is set to continue tournament action against Odessa High at 10 a.m. Friday.

Ralls Tournament

RALLS — Kyler Reed totaled four hits, an RBI and a run scored as New Deal went 1-1 in the Ralls tournament.

Noah Rodriguez provided the Lions with two RBI two hits, including a double, and two runs scored in a season-opening 9-2 win over Abernathy. The squad later dropped a 9-3 decision to Andrews’ junior varsity team.

Gordy Carrasco earned the win with eight strikeouts for New Deal. Colby Henderson fanned five despite the loss.

Harley Patterson provided the Lions with three hits, including a triple, three runs scored and drove in another two on the day.

New Deal (1-1) is set to play Sundown at 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the final day of the tournament

Tournament of Champions Results

MIDLAND — Tyler Rodriguez tallied six hits with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored in Plainview’s first day in the Tournament of Champions.

The Bulldogs started with a 4-4 tie with Andrews then beat Midland High, 6-5. Devin Rogers helped with three runs, a hit and an RBI.

Isaac Garza earned the win over Midland High and Kooper Blankenship had four strikeouts against Andrews.

Plainview (4-3-1) is set to face Montwood at 4 p.m. Friday.

Monahans Tournament Results

MONAHANS — Sebastian Perez had two doubles for a total of three hits with two RBI and a run scored as Denver City went 2-0 in the Monahans Tournament.

Ferny Vega chipped in three hits and drove in a run as the Mustangs had wins over Permian’s junior varsity squad, 6-2, and Forsan, 4-1. Mario Sanchez finished with a hit and RBI.

Jose Nunez earned the win over Permian JV while David Escobar used nine strikeouts to hold Forsan to one run.

Denver City (5-3) is slated to play Kermit at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the second day of the tournament.

