FRISCO — Collin Turner scored a Lone Star Conference Tournament record 47 points and Angelo State outlasted Lubbock Christian University 97-92 in a double-overtime quarterfinal game Friday night.

Turner, a 6-foot-1 senior, went 12 of 23 from the field, including two 3-point goals, and 21 of 25 from the free-throw line.

No. 4 seed Angelo State (20-7) needed it all after LCU (19-10) rallied from a 25-point deficit midway through the second half to force overtime.

LCU forward Rashaan Proctor scored with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 76, and Turner made a 3 with three seconds left in overtime to tie it at 83.

The Chaps had a chance to go up by four late in the first overtime when Lloyd Daniels went to the free-throw line with an 82-80 lead and 25 seconds left. Daniels made the first, but missed the second, and Turner banked in his 3 on the Rams’ ensuing possession to force the second OT.

Turner then scored seven in the second overtime, and the Rams led throughout.

Parker Hicks had 27 points and 12 rebounds for LCU. Proctor finished with 23 points, matching a career high, and 10 rebounds in what likely was his last college game.

Angelo State is ranked No. 8 and LCU No. 9 in this week’s NCAA South Central Region ranking. The top eight after conference tournaments make the Division II NCAA Tournament, so the Rams and the Chaps might have been playing for a berth and ASU beat LCU for the third time this season.

The Chaps got 18 points and five assists from Daniels and 12 points and seven rebounds from Ty Caswell. Cameron Copley scored nine. Caswell, Copley and Aamer Muhammad all fouled out.

Paul Williams added 18 for Angelo State.

The Rams took a 61-36 lead by making a 13-1 run in which Turner scored the first six points and Williams the last seven. In the last 9 1/2 minutes of regulation, however, Hicks scored 19 points and Proctor 13 as LCU made up the deficit.

From the time they trailed by 25, the Chaps needed only five minutes to scramble back within 66-58 with Proctor scoring seven points and Hicks nailing four 3s.