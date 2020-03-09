Head coach Rusty Miller and the Banquete Bulldogs split four games at the South Texas Slugfest Tournament at Somerset High School over the weekend with losses to Medina Valley and Canyon Lake and victories over Pearsal and Brackenridge.

“The idea that we get a chance to compete against some bigger schools, some 4As and 5As is always beneficial to us no matter if we win the game or not,” Miller said. “It's a good trip or us.”

All of the Bulldog players got a chance to get get some time on the field during the tournament, including senior Nick Munoz, who plays third base, pitchers, short stop and catcher. Two of the player who impressed Miller over the weekend were freshmen.

“We had a couple of kids that were surprising,” Miller said. “We had two freshmen that played a bunch this weekend. Mark Lopez and Nate Herrera both did pretty decent in the tournament.”

The Bulldogs are 4 – 4 overall and play in a very competitive 31-3A district which includes Falfurias, Bishop, London, Hebronville and San Diego.

“We feel like we play in the toughest 3A district in the state,” Miller said. “ Playing those guys day in and day out, you better be prepared for those guys when it comes time for it.”

Banquete travels to Goliad on March 14 for the Goliad Tournament to face Rockport-Fulton and finishes their season with games against San Diego, Santa Gertrudis, Goliad and Tuloso-Midway.