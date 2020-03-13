The Van Alstyne Sports Authority, a local youth sports organization, recently finished another season of basketball.

Sign ups opened in October and teams were drafted by coaches in November. Practices started in December and play began in January. The season ends each year by spring break.

This season, Van Alstyne fielded 35 teams comprised of 291 registered players. Teams are made up of boys and girls in first through sixth grades.

Van Alstyne played in a league this year that included teams from Denison, Sherman and Farmersville.

First and second graders play with height-adjusted goals to 8 feet to aid in the development of the players’ shooting habits.

Marshall Rose coached his daughter, Presley, and a group of first-grade girls who played their first season of basketball.

During the season, he said he saw “improvement in ball handling (and) shooting. But more importantly than the skills of the game, they learned teamwork and how to deal with adversity. To me, life skills are better than any skills of the game.”

Tyler Dyer coaches Van Alstyne High School’s Lady Panther girls basketball team.

This season, he coached his first-grade son, Carsten, for the first time through VASA.

When asked about coaching these young players, Tyler said, “It was very eye-opening coming from high school practice to K-1st grade. Things you take for granted with high school kids you can’t with the little ones, like their attention span and the fact that some don’t know you can’t run with the ball. You have to start from scratch and teach everything.”

Ryan Coleman coached his daughter Reese’s fourth-grade basketball team. They signed up to play locally through VASA because it gives the youngsters a chance to grow and learn the game, and also to play with friends.

Coleman said he volunteered to coach for a couple of reasons.

“It gives me the opportunity to spend quality time with my daughter,” he said. Also, the league “needed another coach or the teams would have been so large that playing time would have been limited for the girls. I wanted to ensure that the girls had a positive learning experience and had fun playing the game.”

Working on fundamentals of the game is key to playing youth sports.

The teams have two, hour-long practices each week.

During his practices, Dyer said, “We would focus about 75 percent of the time on fundamentals,” including ball handling, pivoting, passing and layups. “Then we would spend the rest of the time on some controlled scrimmage-type stuff … to get them used to playing and to be able to teach them the game.”

Coleman said as part of his team’s practicies, “We obviously focus on the fundamentals of dribbling, shooting, passing, defense … but I also try to teach them how to think and play the game - the strategy involved, when and why to incorporate different things like cutting, screening, moving without the basketball,” he said. “I don’t want them to just have to rely on doing exactly what they are told. I want them to be able to think and figure out what they need to do in different situations.”

The coaches said they noticed their players’ skills advance during the short season.

Dyer saw improvement in his and other teams. “They improved a ton overall, and I thought all the (Van Alstyne) teams improved and were coached really well. Every team we played was better than they were earlier in the year. It’s fun to see them improve so much in a short season.”

Van Alstyne Sports Authority’s President Valerie Whitehill expressed appreciation for a great season as well as for the 70 volunteer coaches “who made it possible,” he said. “But I especially want to thank our Basketball Commissioner Richard Brock and his assistant, Chris Williams, who spent each and every Saturday in the gyms working hard for the benefit of the kids.”