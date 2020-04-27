Which returning quarterbacks are best equipped to succeed despite missing spring football?

Thomas Jones: We have some quality quarterbacks returning for a third year as a starter, including Ryder Hernandez at Cedar Park, Ace Whitehead of Lampasas and Austin High’s Charles Wright, who committed to Iowa State earlier this spring. But no one meshes with his coach’s philosophy better than R.J. Martinez of Westwood, a perfect fit for Coach Anthony Wood’s pass-happy, spread attack.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Martinez boasts an accurate arm, a quick release and an absolute mastery of Wood’s system. He’s thrown for more than 5,000 yards in his career, including 3,426 yards and 29 touchdowns last year. In fact, Martinez averaged 425.1 yards of offense a game last season, more than any other Class 6A player in the state.

Martinez set a state record with 76 passing attempts and tied a state record with 50 completions in a 77-69 loss to Cedar Ridge last season. I don’t think a lack of reps this spring will have much impact on Martinez come the fall.

Rick Cantu: Vista Ridge has high hopes for another successful season because Class 6A all-state quarterback Kyle Brown has returned.

Brown is fortunate because seven starters who were part of last year’s 8-3 team are back. The Rangers will lose All-Central Texas receiver Adam Fogg, but three other wideouts with ample experience should fill the void.

The Rangers are better equipped than most to handle missing spring football. They already are ahead of the game because Brown created hope with these eye-popping stats in 2019: 340 yards passing per game, 41 touchdown passes and a 73.4% completion rate.

Two weeks ago Brown received his first college football offer, from Eastern Michigan.

Coach Rodney Vincent’s team will protect the quarterback with four returning offensive linemen, Noah Theriault, Devin Ford, Aiden Beasley and James Cantu.

Fogg’s replacement as Brown’s go-to receiver is Kwade Hegtvedt, who returns after catching 50 passes for 414 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jacob Bowerman and Emon Allen combined for 67 catches, 782 yards and seven more touchdowns.

Vista Ridge offensive coordinator Todd Brown Kyle’s dad notes that Allen did not become a full-time receiver until the midway point of the 2019 season.