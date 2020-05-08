Heroes don't always have to wear a cape. Sometimes, they wear a libero jersey.

Lindi Boling likely was that hero to many young Lady Panthers this season, but especially to 10-year-old Mackenzie Spies.

Mackenzie, who attended home games all season, brought signs to encourage and honor Boling, her favorite Lady Panthers player.

The youngster spoke of the reason she made a connection on the court and off with Boling.

"I started following Lindi when my last volleyball hero, Jenna, left for college. My connection with Lindi started at DNOW (a church event) when her group of girls stayed at my house. I started going to her volleyball games and realized she was my new volleyball hero."

In the game of volleyball, the "slam dunk" is that powerful hit by that tall front row player who is registered as a "kill." For casual observers, that is what might be their focus during a game.

To have a team to advance to the state championship game, you need a special player to "dig" those powerful hits that get past the block at the net.

For the Van Alstyne Panthers, that special player was Boling, who was named the district's top player twice, dominating the court from the back row.

Boling played the libero position, which is a defensive specialist who can replace any back-row player but cannot play at the net or attack the ball.

Boling, who never played basketball like her three brothers, found her place to shine on the same court but with a different net.

The list of accolades that the teen earned in only her senior season include District MVP, All Texomaland Player of the year finalist, State All-Tournament team, Legacy All-star team, Texas Sports Writers Association all-state team and academic all-state.

Those who watched the Van Alstyne Lady Panthers volleyball this season saw the best season in school history.

This season's team advanced to the state finals. The Lady Panthers played in the state championship game in Garland, which allowed for an electric atmosphere in the state semifinals and finals.

When asked about her most memorable moments in playing for the Lady Panthers, Boling said it would be hard for her to pinpoint just one.

"There are too many to mention one. It would either have to be the round three against Ponder, when we had so many fans that there was nowhere else to sit in the stands and the gym. It was just so loud, we went to five games and only won by two points; or the Gunter game when we were down 0-2 games and came back and won three straight to go to the state game."

In the two games at the state tournament, Boling registered 23 and 24 digs. In the regional competition, she recorded 20 digs against Gunter, but in the regional semi-final against Prairiland, she logged a whopping 54 digs in just four sets.

That was not the first time in the playoffs she recorded such an impressive stat: Boling registered 52 digs in the playoff match with Ponder. Those who watched the Panthers knew they were watching something special in the back row.

One of the things that were lost this spring due to the school closure was a signing day for Boling, who will play volleyball for North Central Texas College in Gainesville. She will also start her journey toward becoming an educator.

When asked about a teacher who made a difference in her life, she did not have to think hard about the answer.

"It might be cheating to say that my mom had the biggest impact on my life, but she was one of my teachers. In the classroom, she influenced my peers and me from her `life lessons,’ as she would call them, where she would take time out of her learning period to teach us stuff that we would need to know, but nobody ever has taught us."

The support from her mother is not lost in all of the success that Boling has had.

"My mom has always been there for me no matter what. She stood by my side through the hard losses and the greatest wins, but not just in sports has she been my biggest supporter. There hasn't been a day where I didn't know if mom was going to have my back."

Boling said she always felt that support from her family.

"It was always special to look up in the stands and see all four of my parents cheering me on. My parents are what keep me going. I wouldn't be able to do it without them."

The family support also comes from her brothers.

"JJ never missed a game,“ she said. ”Noah surprised me at some of my biggest games, and since Isaiah couldn't make them, he watched them on TV."

A local tradition for volleyball teams is for players to toss a personally decorated toy volleyball into the stands before the start of the game.

That small act of throwing a ball into the bleachers before the game meant a lot to Mackenzie Spies. "It made me feel so special when she threw me her ball"

Mackenzie's mom, Casey, spoke about the role of influence that even high school students have on younger students like her daughter.

"As a mom who is trying to raise a strong, confident and God-fearing young woman, I am so thankful for Lindi and other girls like her that live it out. It is one thing for her dad and I to talk to her about it, but when Mack sees it through the high school girls, she can more easily relate.

“It means the world as a parent to see older kids take the time to love on your kids and make them feel special. Justin and I are so thankful for this community that has instilled this love and culture amongst the kids."

Mackenzie said of Boling, "Her smile makes me smile.“

Many Panthers fans will miss Boling’s smile just as much as her "digs."