Name: Lilly Rogers

School: Melissa High School

Sport: I have been a wrestler for four years and captain for three years.

College plans: I plan to get a degree in nursing and attend medical school.

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: I don’t have any.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: I don’t have any.

Favorite subject/class: My favorite class is Earth and space science.

Favorite teacher and why: My favorite teacher is Mr. McCarter, because he is very laid back and understanding while being an effective teacher.

Favorite coach and why: My favorite coach is Coach Gagarin, because he introduced me to wrestling, which has changed my life by teaching me a new level of discipline, health and hard work.

Best teammate and why: My best teammate for three of my four years of wrestling is my best friend Hastings Fredrick, because she helped me with my drills better than anyone else and taught me how to put aside my differences with people.

Best high school sports memory: My best high school sports memory is when my team won district my freshman year and we all got to see a couple of our girls compete at state.

Best high school non-sports memory: My best non-sports related high school memory is going camping every other week with my best friends Noah, Hastings, Bean and Ethan.

What you love about your sport: What I love about wrestling is how close the team is. I have been captain for three years and I have never experienced another sport where the team is literally like a family. We are constantly supporting and helping each other whether it is sports related or not.

Favorite sports movie and why: My favorite sports movie is “The Water Boy,” because my mama always says ...

Describe your school’s Class of 2020: The class of 2020 is an interesting one that consists of a wide diversity of people, but over all we are a pretty intelligent class.

Biggest lesson learned: My biggest lesson learned is to do stuff for you some times, and stop stressing too much trying to impress others. Do what makes you happy.

Biggest influence in your life: The biggest influence in my life is my dad. He taught me that success does not need to be rushed. He graduated college on time and went back to college at 37 to attain a degree in law.

Athlete you look up to: An athlete I look up to is Lexi Basham. She isn’t famous yet, but she’s my age and ranked Number 2 in the world for girls wrestling and she will go places with it.

Reaction to the season being canceled: I did not participate in this seasons track and field, but I feel bad for the seniors that were robbed of their chance of new personal records and college offers.

Message to your teammates: Don’t let your differences or drama get in the way of treating every teammate like family.

Message to your freshman self: Don’t date boys out of boredom. It doesn’t end well.

Thing you won’t miss at all: Something I won’t miss at all is taking the stairs from the first floor to the fourth floor.

Thing you will miss the most: The thing I will miss the most is hanging out with my wrestling team during practices and tournaments.