Name: Kaitlyn Long

School: Anna High School

Sport: Soccer

College plans: University of Arkansas - Rich Mountain

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: Listening to music, praying and celebrations with the team.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: Really anything upbeat.

Favorite subject/class: Forensics.

Favorite teacher and why: Mrs. Fredrick. Even though she wasn’t technically my teacher, she was a good listener and cared about us a lot.

Favorite coach and why: Really looking forward to U of ARM’s Coach Bryd. I see him teaching me a lot.

Best teammate and why: Payton Wickliffe. She’s always ready for everything, works hard and lifts everyone up.

Best high school sports memory: All of the bonding times.

Best high school non-sports memory: Homecoming.

What you love about your sport: Clears my head and keeps my physically and mentally healthy.

Favorite sports movie and why: “The Big Green.” It’s funny and shows that hard work pays off.

Describe your school’s Class of 2020: I think a lot of us will do great things and I wish everyone the best of luck.

Biggest lesson learned: Always focus on the bigger picture.

Biggest influence in your life: My parents.

Athlete you look up to: Alex Morgan.

Reaction to the season being canceled: It stinks but I’m excited for next year.

Message to your teammates: Trust in yourself and in your teammates.

Message to your freshman self: Don’t take anything for granted and savor every moment. It’s gone fast.

Thing you won’t miss at all: High school drama.

Thing you will miss the most: Soccer and all my friends.