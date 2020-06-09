To the victor go the spoils.

After claiming a hard-fought District 25-6A championship, the Lake Travis boys soccer team earned three of the postseason awards doled out by the district’s coaches. Senior striker Ben Arney, the American-Statesman’s player of the year, led the way by earning the district’s most valuable player honor after accumulating 19 goals and 11 assists.

David Bammel picked up the coach of the year award after leading the Cavs to a 16-2-4 record, including a 13-1-1 mark in District 25-6A play. Junior Drew Snodgrass earned keeper of the year recognition after anchoring a Lake Travis defense that allowed just six goals in district play, which was 12 goals less than second-place Westlake, which had the second-fewest goals allowed in district competition.

Del Valle, which finished third in the district standings, had two players honored with postseason awards. Senior Rivaldo Lopez was named the midfielder of the year, and junior Irvin Abarca was named the defender of the year.

Austin High senior Ronaldo Garcia, a four-year starter, earned offensive player of the year honors, while sophomore forward Max Milam of Anderson was named the newcomer of the year.

In addition to the awards honorees, the first team includes: Conner Sanders, Carter Hodgson, Bentley Patterson and Ty Lawrence of Lake Travis; Oscar Nordfjell, Zack Burd and David Leadbetter of Westlake; Joe Rodriguez, Marco Martinez and Noe Gutierrez of Del Valle; Jasper Jones, Ashton Bennett and Keegan Hardy of Bowie; Charles Franklin, Luke Newport and Jason Beard of Austin High; Riley Mills, Shehan Defosse and Hunter Jones of Anderson; Michael Banyasz and Lane Reynolds of Hays; Isaac Salazar and Edwin Beltran of Lehman; and Kaden Adam and Jose Saldana of Akins.

The second team includes: Ben Platt, Miguel Millan, David Arellano and Bernardo Vargas of Lake Travis; Ty Jarrett, Arnie Peace and Max Moeser of Westlake; Bryan Nieto, Humberto Lemus and Rudy Cervantez of Del Valle; Ryan Traves, Brandon Peterson and Pablo Bartolo of Bowie; Connor Bishop, Nick Barcinski and Kannon Byckovski of Austin High; Angel Esocobar, Matt Brand and Dante Degrazia of Anderson; Cooper Cawley and Anthony Helen of Hays; Luis Rodriguez and Daymon Eberle of Lehman; and Kevin Barcenas and Israel Castillo of Akins.