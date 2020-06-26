The All-Texomaland Sports Banquets, which annually recognizes the best high school student athletes in the region, was held June 18 in a livestreamed event.

The event hosted by Texoma Marketing and Media Group was sponsored by Choctaw Casinos and Texoma Medical Center was moved into an online format amid social distancing concerns this year.

For the virtual awards show, area teams and players held watch parties with friends and families while professional athletes announced winners in all categories.

Closing out each season, the Herald-Democrat features selections of first, second and honorable-mention honorees. It also names finalists for superlative awards for each sport and overall.

This year’s event featured high-profile professional athletes who announced the superlative awards.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes announced Van Alstyne High School Panther Sam Tormos as the All-Texomaland Athlete of the Year.

Tormos, who played basketball, baseball and track and field, was a key player on the basketball team that reached the regional semi-finals, as well as a standout on the baseball team that reached the state tournament during his junior year.

In track, he anchored the state champion relay team, which did not get a chance to defend its title.

Ally Harvey was a nominee as Female Athlete of the Year as she competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field.

The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers, who finished as state runner-up, dominated the nominees in volleyball.

Volleyball Olympian Misty May-Treanor announced Lindi Boling as Player of Year.

Van Alstyne High School Coach Veronica Mendez was named Coach of the Year.

Samantha Moore was named a Newcomer of the Year award nominee, along with first team All-Texomaland players Micah Welch and Valerie Young.

The Howe Lady Bulldogs, who reached the regional finals, had four players honored at the event.

Jenna Honore was a nominee for Player of the Year while Sierra Copeland and Harvey were first-team honorees. Coach Derek Lands was named girls' basketball Coach of the Year.

Van Alstyne's Bryce Sevarino was announced as the boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. The teen was a four-time participant at the UIL State Cross Country meet.

Also earning All-Texomland honors were Van Alstyne’s Blake Hyatt and Howe's Marissa Agee.

Van Alstyne had two nominees for superlatives in football, with Jake Carroll on offense and Zach Moncier on defense.

Howe had a nominee for Newcomer of the Year, Austin Haley.

Earning first-team honors in football for Van Alstyne were Hunter Griffin and Drelin Davis.

In basketball, Tormos was a Player of the Year finalist with JJ Boling earning first-team honors.

Anglers MJ Edge of Van Alstyne and Ethan Chambers of Howe were selected as Co-Anglers of the Year.

Van Alstyne also had three powerlifters receive honors. Austin Cuthbertson was a nominee for Lifter of Year, with Jake Taylor and Jessica Thomas earning All-Texoma honors.