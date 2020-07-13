Davy Arnaud and Josh Wolff, together again.

Arnaud was officially introduced Monday as an assistant coach for Austin FC, joining his former Kansas City Wizards teammate and current Austin head coach to form the brain trust inside the MLS expansion team’s locker room.

In Arnaud, Austin FC gets an MLS lifer who joined the league in 2002 from Division II West Texas A&M and never left.

"He was a grinder," Wolff said of Arnaud, who played for Kansas City, Montreal and D.C. United during a 15-year pro career that included action in 14 seasons. "He worked hard. He wanted to learn and was a super passionate player. Gave everything. Obviously high-level players demonstrate that over the duration, their sustainability of playing in this league. You could see his leadership at every club. He was the captain just about everywhere he went."

Like Wolff, Arnaud went straight into coaching upon retiring in 2016, first as an assistant with D.C. United and then with the Houston Dynamo for three seasons. Last fall, he took over as the interim boss for nine matches after Houston fired Wilmer Cabrera. The team eventually chose Tab Ramos to be the successor.

Arnaud will begin his role with Austin FC effective Aug. 1. In April, he spoke about his relationship with Wolff during an interview with 810 Sports Radio in Kansas City.

"I had a lot of conversations with Josh Wolff," Arnaud said of the period after he left Houston. "When I was a player, he kind of took me under his wing and really taught me what it meant to be a real player. I bounced a lot of ideas off of him because he had been coaching for a long time and obviously had a lot of success in his role."

Their bond was forged during a seven-year span from 2003 until 2010, when Arnaud’s tenure in Kansas City bridged Wolff’s two stints on either side of the Missouri-Kansas border after the club moved from Arrowhead Stadium to CommunityAmerica Ballpark. They were some of club’s best years before the Sporting KC rebrand, which included lifting the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy in 2004.

Jimmy Conrad, a center back who played for the U.S. in the 2006 World Cup, was there for the entire stretch. He said he roomed with Wolff and sat next to Arnaud in the locker room.

"How (Wolff) would see the game was almost like ‘The Matrix,’ " Conrad told the American-Statesman on Monday. "Everything kind of slowed down when Josh was explaining things. He was dodging bullets and figuring out ways to make the game easier for himself and for everybody else. What I love about Davy in particular is that he wears his heart on his sleeve. It matters to him; it matters about being good. I think that’s a really nice blend and balance between him and Josh."

Conrad pointed out that Tyson Wahl, the Austin FC Academy general manager, got his introduction to MLS with those Wizards teams, too.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining the club," Arnaud said in a statement. "I had the pleasure of playing alongside and learning from Josh in Kansas City. His leadership and knowledge of the game is something I admire and I look forward to rejoining him here in Austin. I want to thank Josh and Claudio (Reyna) for affording me the opportunity to help build Austin FC."

Like his bosses, Arnaud played for the U.S. men’s national team. He made seven appearances and scored a lone goal against Haiti in the 2009 Gold Cup. He never played at a World Cup, but the 40-year-old does add something that Reyna and Wolff don’t.

He’s a native Texan, born in Nederland, and has returned to his roots the past few years.

"It’s somebody who has been involved in the game here at all levels, which is exciting," Wolff said. "He’s a Texan at heart, and when you hear him talk you sense that. There’s a real pride about it. He’s a very good person. Very honest, hardworking guy. He’ll fit in nicely with the rest of our staff, and obviously he’ll provide a lot of helpful insight."

With Arnaud being a top assistant with head coaching aspirations, it's clear Wolff sees a lot of himself in his former teammate. From 2014 until he finished with U.S. Soccer in November, Wolff was the top assistant for Gregg Berhalter. First in Columbus and then for the national team, he became known for his ability to relate to players. That won’t change at Austin FC, he said, but Arnaud will take some of the load.

"For me, it’s most important for all of us," Wolff said. "My job is still going to be contact with players, forming relationships."

So far the team has only one player, 20-year-old Paraguayan winger Rodney Redes. Wolff is learning Spanish and has said the language will be prevalent in the team. Arnaud, he said, speaks a little from his time in Houston, and the former Montreal captain has been quoted as saying that he learned some French growing up.

"We will have a number of Spanish-speaking players, and that’s why I’m trying to onboard that," Wolff said. "It’s also important for the rest of the staff to speak Spanish, and for us to provide an avenue for our Spanish-speaking players to learn English."

Above all else, Arnaud’s 351 MLS matches (50 goals, 46 assists) followed by four seasons as an assistant will provide Austin FC with institutional knowledge that few figures from the league’s history can match.