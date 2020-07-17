In a webinar Friday morning, the state’s largest governing body for private-school athletics released its plans for the fall semester as Texas continues to grapple with the raging coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, which includes more than a dozen schools in the Austin area, will not allow any athletic programs to begin strength and conditioning workouts until Sept. 8 with a goal of beginning all athletic seasons by the end of September.

Football teams will be allowed to practice with pads beginning Sept. 15 and can participate in one scrimmage beginning Sept. 21. Teams can compete in their first football game beginning the week of Sept. 28.

Volleyball teams and individual sports can begin practice Sept. 14 and matches Sept. 21, while soccer and field hockey teams can begin practice Sept. 14 and games Sept. 28.

Schools will be allowed a maximum of three hours per day and 15 hours per week of contact hours for strength and conditioning, sport-specific instruction and film study, according to TAPPS officials. In addition, TAPPS officials said they will conduct a shortened fall sport season that will not extend into the spring semester. They plan on conducting winter and spring sports on a regular schedule.

Additionally, TAPPS officials said students can participate in athletics even if they are not engaged in in-class instruction.

TAPPS schools in the Austin area include St. Michael’s, Brentwood Christian, Hyde Park Baptist and Regents, among others.

St. Stephen’s competes in the Southwest Preparatory Conference, which announced on Thursday that it will delay fall sports until at least Sept. 8.

Multiple school districts in the Austin area postponed the start of school until September earlier this week, including Austin, Round Rock, Hays, Bastrop, Eanes and Lake Travis. In addition, Austin and Travis County officials have prohibited sports and other extracurricular activities for schools in their jurisdiction until in-class instruction resumes Sept. 7 at the earliest. That means football, volleyball, cross-country and team tennis the four sports sanctioned by the University Interscholastic League during the fall will have to wait well beyond the regularly scheduled start to their season before beginning practice.

The University Interscholastic League, the state’s governing body for athletics and other extracurricular activities for public schools, is expected to announce plans concerning the fall sports season early next week.