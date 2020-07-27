In what’s amounted to a makeshift one-month college baseball season, it seems appropriate that after the two Amarillo teams from the Texas Collegiate League met in a weeklong series last week, things are still as far from settled as possible.

But there’s no doubt heading into the final week of the regular season over which Amarillo team has the upper hand.

The Amarillo Sod Squad took four out of six games from the Amarillo Sod Dogs last week, effectively winning a pair of best-of-three series where the teams switched home and visitors dugouts. That puts the Sod Squad (15-9) effectively in the driver’s seat for one of the two playoff spots out of the TCL’s Northern Division.

Sunday evening at Hodgetown, the Sod Squad won the series by taking control with eight runs in the bottom of the eighth to crush the Sod Dogs 18-5, winning the series four games to two. The Squad leads the division by a half-game over the Tulsa Drillers, who will be at Hodgetown all week, playing the Sod Dogs (13-11) in the first three games then concluding the regular season by playing three games against the Sod Squad.

Both teams hit the ball well over the week at hitter-friendly Hodgetown, but the Sod Squad hit it a little better, especially Sunday. The Squad had 23 hits in the series finale alone.

"Hopefully we can carry that into the last week of the season," Sod Squad manager Brett Wellman said. "It’s a close race coming with four teams right there together looking for the playoffs."

The Sod Squad has some wiggle room over the last six games, but of the four teams still in playoff contention in the North, the Sod Dogs might have the most work to do. If they don’t take the series against Tulsa, they likely won’t make the postseason.

Both Amarillo teams are in control of their postseason destiny, and if they both take care of business this week, then they’ll square off next week in a best-of-three division playoff series at Hodgetown. There will definitely be an air of familiarity of they meet again.

"It’s really tough playing against a team six times," Sod Dogs pitching coach Jose Flores said. "The scouting reports get a lot more detailed when you play a team that much. (The Sod Squad) really had our number at the plate."

Eagle lands back home: The Sod Squad had a new face on the team last week but one who was familiar to local fans. Canyon graduate Tommy Williams played second base and batted ninth for the Sod Squad in the final two games of the series.

Williams, like every other college player in the country, had the bulk of his season wiped out by COVID-19. Coming back home and getting some action in the summer suited him perfectly.

"(The Sod Squad) reached out and since I’m from around here they thought they call me," Williams said. "I definitely got some at-bats in that I needed. Each game I’m getting more comfortable after not playing since the end of spring."

That especially showed in Sunday’s game, as Williams was 3-for-5 and drove in three runs.

Williams will be a junior at UT-Arlington next year, marking his fourth school in the last four years after graduating from Canyon. He started at West Texas A&M before transferring to Orange Coast College in California for his sophomore year, then played at the University of Washington before deciding to return to Texas.

"It was the right move for me and my family," Williams said. "I’m closer to home and playing for a winning program. I enjoyed Washington and had some great teammates and it was a great experience, but I’m glad to be back home now."

Wellman gets tossed: It wouldn’t be a season at Hodgetown without a manager Wellman being shown the door early, and that happened early in Sunday’s game.

In the top of the second the Sod Dogs Rhett Maynard, an Amarillo High graduate, lined a two-run double down the left field line which briefly gave the Dogs a 3-2 lead. Wellman thought the ball landed foul and came out to argue it, much in the fashion of his father Phillip, who was the Amarillo Sod Poodles manager last season and might be best known for one of baseball’s most memorable managerial blowups and ejections while with the Mississippi Braves in 2007.

Brett Wellman made his argument to the point where he was ejected, the first ejection of his young managerial career. It might have inspired his team, since in the bottom of the eighth, the Sod Squad scored eight runs and never looked back.

"That wasn’t the plan but it might have lit a fire under (the Sod Squad)," Wellman said. "I was definitely mad the fair ball call was made."