ACUFF Kenyon Taylor could tell something was off.

On July 27, the Roosevelt senior got up to have breakfast but noticed he was missing one of his basic senses.

As he approached the kitchen, he could not identify what his grandfather was cooking. Lacking a sense of smell was one thing, but when he got ready to eat, Taylor couldn’t taste anything either.

Right away, Taylor’s grandmother suggested he go and get tested for COVID-19. She went with him, but took a separate vehicle.

The test confirmed the family’s suspicions: Kenyon Taylor had COVID-19. The one bright spot is that neither of his grandparents tested positive. Because of their age, that was Taylor’s biggest concern once he found out about his diagnosis.

The reality of COVID-19

Looking back, the 17-year-old admits he didn’t take the pandemic serious enough.

Once the citywide stay-at-home order was lifted in May, Taylor went back to his daily routine, going around large groups of people and playing in summer basketball tournaments.

"I was getting tired of hearing about it until I got it," he said.

The loss of appetite and smell were the calm before the storm. Doctors told him because of his age, Taylor wouldn’t have to worry about drastic symptoms and encouraged him not to take anything to combat the virus. He also had a friend who contracted the novel coronavirus but was asymptomatic, for the most part.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t Taylor’s experience. For the next seven days, he said his symptoms worsened.

"I was getting headaches, throwing up, couldn’t sleep, had a fever, just pain," he recalled. "It just sucked. I really couldn’t even get out of bed for a couple days. I was just taking antibiotics, vitamin C, vitamin D, Centrum. It sucked."

Migraines were a constant part of his days with his fever spiking at 101 or 102 degrees, though, he was thankful to not have suffered any serious respiratory problems.

Taylor did lose 16 pounds during the two weeks of quarantine and kept his room dark with the door closed to avoid getting his grandparents sick. The couple, who house Taylor, would wear gloves and leave food at the door.

As bad as he felt, he was going to do everything in his power to ensure his grandparents’ safety.

Slow but steady recovery

Relief came on Day Eight, Aug. 4, when Taylor’s fever broke. From there, the symptoms began to dissipate, though, he still stayed isolated in his room.

Fall practices began for Roosevelt the day before, Aug. 4, which Taylor missed. He attempted to stay in shape by completing the workouts Eagles coach Matt Landers posted on the team’s Hudl page.

"I just wanted him to be better, wanted him to feel better, feel healthy," Landers said of Taylor, who plays running back and defensive back. "I know what he can do on the field. I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about him as a person and feeling for him as a person.

"Anything I could do to help him, I said just call me or my wife and we’ll do what we can. Whatever we can do to get through this and help you out. My heart broke for him, that’s for sure."

At the beginning of the week, Aug. 10, Taylor could taste and smell again. But, it wasn’t all the way there.

The next day, he took another COVID-19 test and found out he had recovered from the virus.

"Officially beat COVID-19 thank you God for keeping me strong these past two weeks. Now it’s back to work," he tweeted Tuesday evening.

Taylor was anxious to get back on the field, but, with everything he’d been through, there was a natural process of acclimation. The biggest focus was on his drastic weight loss.

Landers encouraged his senior leader to take his time, but Taylor wanted to go all-out for his teammates.

"It’s been the hardest thing," Taylor said. "I’ve never really gone through being out of shape. I’m always active. This is, it shook me up for sure. The first day, I told the kids I was like let me get every rep in practice.

"I realized after one play, I needed six plays off. I couldn’t. It’s been tough. Body tight, muscles hurt, but I’m going to be alright."

A team player

Landers isn’t surprised by Taylor’s eagerness to get back to the field.

Whether it’s football, basketball or any other sport at Roosevelt, Taylor is the ultimate team player and wants to do his part to help each program succeed.

He carried that quality beyond the sports world and donated his blood to help find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. It’s a decision Taylor said he and his grandmother agreed upon before he even contracted the virus. He honored his promise by donating blood at UMC Milwaukee Family Medicine.

There was some symbolism to it as the clinic was the same one that dealt him the biggest blow of his childhood being told he tested positive for COVID-19.

By donating there, Taylor hopes his efforts will prevent another teenager from suffering from a similar ordeal.

"That’s just his character," Landers said. "Him donating blood for a good cause to help his community out, to help the area out, to help the world out, whatever it is. That’s always great about KT. It’s not about him. It’s about other people. What can I do to help other people in this world? That’s what we love about him."

Spreading the message

Considering how he perceived the pandemic a month ago, Taylor admitted he’s matured.

He now emphasizes how important it is for his teammates to take every precaution necessary to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Now, he does not go anywhere without wearing a mask, even when around family, and limits his outings as much as possible. His cousin also contracted the virus, though his symptoms were mild.

Still, Taylor checks in with him as well as other members of his family.

"I have a lot of older people in my family, so I know how bad it is," he said. I thought it was a joke, too. … I just want everybody to stay safe, wear a mask because it’s real.

"If you don’t want to do it for you, at least do it for someone next to you, older people."

Roosevelt requires its students to attend school in person to play sports, so Taylor is willing to sacrifice his rule of avoiding crowds for the sake of athletics.

With it being his senior year, Taylor wants to make sure the season is one to remember. Not because of how it’s started, with his positive test, but because of how he hopes it’ll end for him and the rest of the country: COVID-19 free.

"I know I’ve got a lot of people that look up to me, so I don’t want to fail anybody," Taylor said. "We’ve (Eagles team) worked really hard. I feel like we’ve always been under the map, but I feel like now, we’re there. We’ve got something special."