FRIDAY’S AREA RESULTS


Non-District


CLASS 6A


No games scheduled


CLASS 5A


No games scheduled


CLASS 4A DIVISION I


Big Spring 28, Monahans 6


CLASS 4A DIVISION II


Shallowater 52, Levelland 46 (OT)


Canyon 38, Estacado 0


Snyder 40, Lamesa 8


Denver City 50, Seminole 36


Dumas 30, Perryton 0


Pampa 56, Borger 15


Greenwood 36, Andrews 29


Pecos 64, Kermit 30


Sweetwater 60, San Angelo Lake View 42


CLASS 3A DIVISION I


Post 58, Littlefield 6


Friona 27, Muleshoe 20


Brownfield at Idalou, canceled


CLASS 3A DIVISION II


Roosevelt 46, Tahoka 0


Abernathy 21, Sundown 12


Tulia 18, Sanford-Fritch 14


Sunray 22, Dimmitt 0


Coahoma 59, Eldorado 20


Reagan County 46, Ozona 13


Forsan 27, Stanton 6


CLASS 2A DIVISION I


Smyer 22, Floydada 14


Hale Center 36, Memphis 2


Olton 34, Hooker (Okla.) 33


Farwell 32, Sudan 7


Slaton at New Deal, canceled


CLASS 2A DIVISION II


New Home 20, Plains 13


Ropes 33, Menard 6


Clarendon 30, Bovina 14


Lockney 24, Boys Ranch 12


Ralls 44, Seagraves 0


Crosbyton 52, Munday 22


Hamlin 42, Albany 6


Miles 29, Roscoe 7


CLASS 1A DIVISION I


Kress 55, Miami 28


Amherst 50, Lorenzo 6


Petersburg 86, Paducah 66


Motley County 62, Spur 28


Groom 52, Nazareth 40


Happy 77, Springlake-Earth 30


Borden County 40, Rankin 34


Anton 58, Wellman-Union 8


Valley 46, Meadow 0


Sterling City 58, O’Donnell 6


CLASS 1A DIVISION II


Lazbuddie 84, Loop 38


Jayton 56, Wilson 0


Silverton 48, Guthrie 0


Whitharral 48, Morton 0


Klondike 58, Grady 8


Garden City 52, Hart 6


TAIAO DIVISION I


Sands 46, Lubbock Home School 0


THURSDAY’S RESULTS


CLASS 4A DIVISION I


Glen Rose 40, Fort Stockton 0


CLASS 1A DIVISION I


Whiteface 61, Southland 14


CLASS 1A DIVISION II


Wildorado 60, Cotton Center 6


OTHER WEST TEXAS SCORES


Aspermont 74, Benjamin 36


Ballinger 34, Colorado 2


Balmorhea 46, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 0


Bangs 42, Winters 19


Canadian 46, Bushland 19


Childress 58, Stamford 14


Christoval 22, Sonora 14


Cisco 14, Breckenridge 0


Coleman 15, Brady 12


Grape Creek 42, San Angelo Texas Leadership 12


Haskell 20, Cross Plains 16


Hawley 35, Merkel 21


Hermleigh 54, Lueders-Avoca 0


Imperial Buena Vista 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 20


Ira 66, Eden 18


Irion County 51, Fort Davis 6


McCamey 78, Odessa Compass 7


Panhandle 42, Vega 35


Robert Lee 33, Veribest 32


Roby 54, Bronte 6


Roscoe Highland 42, Blackwell 22


Rotan 52, Moran 0


Rule 51, Patton Springs 28


SA Cornerstone 24, Wall 6


Shamrock 36, Amarillo Highland Park 16


Spearman 48, Dalhart 27


Stinnett West Texas 34, Gruver 28


Stratford 38, Lakin, Kan. 16


Tuscola Jim Ned 62, Eastland 27


Vernon Northside 46, Hedley 39


Wellington 26, Amarillo River Road 20


Westbrook 49, Loraine 0


Wheeler 15, Quanah 7


White Deer 58, Lefors 13


Wink 38, Alpine 20


STATEWIDE SCORES


Abbott 51, Covington 6


Anson 44, Dublin 28


Argyle 35, Celina 21


Athens 48, Fairfield 0


Aubrey 52, Kaufman 21


Bay City 42, Wharton 31


Beckville 75, Maud 14


Bells 55, Valley View 8


Bellville 50, Stafford 29


Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 58, New Diana 10


Blanco 34, Anderson-Shiro 9


Blanket 51, Lingleville 6


Blue Ridge 27, Muenster 16


Bluff Dale 28, Fruitvale 16


Blum 70, Gorman 23


Boerne 30, Burnet 7


Bonham 2, Leonard 0


Bosqueville 27, Palmer 20, 2OT


Bowie 42, Henrietta 18


Bowie Gold-Burg 44, Chillicothe 38


Boyd 41, Tolar 0


Bremond 49, Milano 0


Brookesmith 70, Rochelle 68


Bruceville-Eddy 35, Florence 21


Buffalo 21, Crockett 14


Bullard 49, Troup 14


Cameron Yoe 37, Franklin 8


Cedar Hill DASCHE 56, Lewisville Founders Classical 0


Center 41, Gladewater 40


Centerville 30, Thorndale 14


Cherokee 48, Sidney 28


China Spring 35, Brownwood 14


Coldspring-Oakhurst 50, Shepherd 8


Comanche 35, Early 7


Comfort 37, Marion 14


Commerce 32, Lone Oak 6


Corpus Christi Miller 62, Sinton 27


Crawford 62, Axtell 0


Cushing 62, Burkeville 0


Daingerfield 35, Gladewater Sabine 14


Danbury 27, Hull-Daisetta 14


Dawson 41, Wortham 0


De Kalb 28, Linden-Kildare 0


Devine 34, Universal City Randolph 20


Deweyville 38, Colmesneil 6


Dime Box 45, Prairie Lea 0


East Bernard 42, Boling 9


East Chambers 49, Hamshire-Fannett 39


Edgewood 45, Redwater 43, 4OT


Emory Rains 69, Grand Saline 6


FW Carter-Riverside 34, Dallas Christian 8


FW Dunbar 20, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0


Farmersville 33, Krum 31


Fischer Canyon Lake 46, Beeville Jones 35


Flatonia 33, Falls City 7


Fort Worth Harvest Christian 48, Mount Calm 14


Fredericksburg 46, Gonzales 6


Garrison 36, Arp 0


George West 28, Goliad 20


Geronimo Navarro 45, Needville 27


Giddings 46, Taylor 12


Gilmer 73, Atlanta 26


Gilmer Union Hill 48, Crowell 0


Gladewater Union Grove 12, Alba-Golden 8


Goldthwaite 48, Olney 8


Gordon 56, Baird 47


Grandview 41, Godley 7


Granger 33, Frost 13


Grapeland 50, Cayuga 6


Gunter 42, Whitesboro 10


Gustine 38, Cranfills Gap 27


Hallettsville 49, Ganado 7


Hamilton 66, Hico 0


Harleton 33, Bogata Rivercrest 26, OT


Hawkins 35, Quinlan Boles 0


Hemphill 54, Pineland West Sabine 24


Hillsboro 23, Bridgeport 6


Hitchcock 22, La Marque 14, 2OT


Holland 41, Johnson City 0


Holliday 19, Vernon 10


Hondo 45, Uvalde 6


Honey Grove 36, Paris Chisum 28


Houston Texas Christian 48, Chester 24


Hubbard 20, Moody 15


Huntington 28, Frankston 15


Ingleside 22, Aransas Pass 21, 2OT


Ingram Moore 27, Harper 14


Iowa Park 49, Burkburnett 12


Italy 35, Rice 7


Jacksboro 58, FW Castleberry 29


Jasper 63, Newton 20


Jewett Leon 30, Somerville 29


Joaquin 41, Groveton 0


Jonesboro 76, Joshua Johnson County 44


Jourdanton 35, Pleasanton 7


Junction 50, Iraan 8


Kenedy 52, Woodsboro 0


Kilgore 45, Alvarado 0


La Grange 32, La Vernia 28


Ladonia Fannindel 33, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 12


Lago Vista 20, Caldwell 0


Lake Worth 56, FW Western Hills 7


Lampasas 57, Wimberley 28


Leakey 52, Sanderson 6


Lexington 35, Rockdale 34


Liberty 37, Diboll 0


Lindale 33, Van 28


Lindsay 41, Callisburg 6


Little River Academy 45, Groesbeck 0


Livingston 21, Orangefield 20


Llano 52, Bandera 0


Lometa 62, Buckholts 16


Longview Spring Hill 48, Nevada Community 28


Louise 34, High Island 0


Lovelady 28, Iola 12


Lytle 61, La Pryor 6


Mabank 42, Wills Point 0


Madisonville 24, Teague 7


May 60, Knox City 56


Maypearl 17, Clifton 7


McGregor 56, Jarrell 35


Melissa 51, Pottsboro 17


Melissa CHANT 31, Milford 14


Meridian 7, Bartlett 0


Mexia 38, Navasota 14


Midlothian Heritage 28, Decatur 25


Mildred 8, Kerens 7


Millsap 27, De Leon 20


Mineola 36, New London West Rusk 14


Mineral Wells 45, Venus 22


Morgan 74, Bynum 29


Mount Vernon 42, Omaha Pewitt 14


Mullin 42, Three Way 36


Natalia 67, Dilley 8


Newcastle 46, Woodson 0


Normangee 48, Chilton 21


Oakwood 48, Trinidad 0


Odem 25, CC West Oso 9


Oglesby 46, Iredell 30


Orange Grove 26, CC London 20


Ore City 41, Big Sandy 14


Palacios 35, El Maton Tidehaven 13


Palestine 23, Rusk 13


Palestine Westwood 50, Eustace 28


Peaster 18, Collinsville 12


Penelope 52, Avalon 34


Perrin-Whitt 73, Community Christian 27


Petrolia 40, Electra 8


Ponder 53, Nocona 14


Port Lavaca Calhoun 39, El Campo 27


Poteet 42, Carrizo Springs 7


Poth 68, Karnes City 7


Price Carlisle 12, Alto 0


Queen City 46, Quitman 13


Quinlan Ford 32, Ferris 16


Refugio 42, Edna 21


Rio Vista 57, Malakoff Cross Roads 8


Rogers 47, Whitney 12


Rosebud-Lott 60, Waco Texas Wind 0


Runge 27, Charlotte 0


SA Cornerstone 24, Wall 6


Sabinal 29, Center Point 0


Saint Jo 64, Fort Worth THESA 34


Salado 61, Stephenville 45


San Augustine 41, Elkhart 6


San Saba 32, Mason 0


Sanger 35, Howe 8


Santa Anna 68, Rising Star 22


Schulenburg 28, Yorktown 7


Scurry-Rosser 21, Kemp 14


Sealy 45, Somerset 6


Shiner 41, Smithville 12


Silsbee 56, Lumberton 14


Simms Bowie 38, Overton 0


Skidmore-Tynan 25, Robstown 14


Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 25, Buna 8


Springtown 17, Waco Connally 7


Stephenville FAITH 72, Zephyr 66


Stockdale 28, Nixon-Smiley 17


Strawn 44, Bryson 16


Taft 49, Freer 16


Tenaha 49, Kountze 0


Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 49, Jefferson 14


Texarkana Pleasant Grove 35, Paris 7


Thrall 26, Snook 20


Three Rivers 7, Premont 0


Throckmorton 54, Forestburg 7


Timpson 60, Mount Enterprise 0


Tioga 39, Era 8


Tom Bean 18, Clarksville 12


Troy 48, Robinson 6


Tyler Chapel Hill 51, Terrell 42


Tyler Grace Community 56, Malakoff 35


Tyler Willowbend 32, Apple Springs 7


Valera Panther Creek 63, Abilene Texas Leadership 0


Valley Mills 42, Marlin 28


Vanderbilt Industrial 60, Van Vleck 52


Vidor 26, Freeport Brazosport 20


WF City View 39, Seymour 3


WF Hirschi 34, FW Benbrook 28


Waco La Vega 21, CC Calallen 13


Waco Parkview Christian 36, Aquilla 18


Wallis Brazos 18, Burton 12


Walnut Springs 59, Gholson 0


Warren 41, Saratoga West Hardin 0


Waxahachie Life 21, Brownsboro 14


Weimar 51, Luling 35


West 28, Blooming Grove 7


West Columbia 40, Sweeny 21


Whitewright 20, Celeste 7


Windthorst 21, Archer City 20


Wolfe City 45, Pattonville Prairiland 14


Woodville 48, Corrigan-Camden 7


Yoakum 27, Cuero 0