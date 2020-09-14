Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 10-12, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 17-19:

UIL

District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA

Mid. Heritage 0-0 3-0 98 60

Waco La Vega 0-0 3-0 54 30

Life Waxahachie 0-0 1-2 68 112

Stephenville 0-0 1-2 95 134

Brownwood 0-0 1-2 72 105

Alvarado 0-0 0-3 14 142

Friday, Sept. 11

Mid. Heritage 28, Decatur 25

Life Waxahachie 21, Brownsboro 14

Salado 61, Stephenville 45

Waco La Vega 21, CC Calallen 13

Kilgore 45, Alvarado 0

China Spring 35, Brownwood 14

Friday, Sept. 18

Wilmer-Hutchins at Mid. Heritage

Caddo Mills at Life Waxahachie (HC)

Stephenville at Melissa

Brownwood at Burnet

Waco La Vega at Argyle

Alvarado at Kaufman

District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA

Glen Rose 0-0 3-0 115 42

Hillsboro 0-0 3-0 71 20

Godley 0-0 2-1 118 88

Ferris 0-0 1-2 42 69

Venus 0-0 0-3 42 128

Thursday, Sept. 10

Glen Rose 40, Fort Stockton 0

Friday, Sept. 11

Quinlan Ford 32, Ferris 16

Grandview 41, Godley 7

Hillsboro 23, Bridgeport 6

Mineral Wells 45, Venus 22

Friday, Sept. 18

Farmersville at Ferris (HC)

Hillsboro at Gatesville

Glen Rose at Grandview

Lake Worth at Venus

Springtown at Godley

District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA

Maypearl 0-0 3-0 86 33

Grandview 0-0 3-0 93 38

Dallas A+ 0-0 1-0 34 21

West 0-0 2-1 101 39

Whitney 0-0 1-2 87 92

Dallas Madison 0-0 0-0 0 0

Life Oak Cliff 0-0 0-1 0 20

Friday, Sept. 11

Maypearl 17, Clifton 7

Rogers 47, Whitney 12

Grandview 41, Godley 7

West 28, Blooming Grove 7

FW Dunbar 20, Life Oak Cliff 0

(Dallas A+, Dallas Madison bye)

Friday, Sept. 18

Maypearl at Grand Saline

Rogers at West

Glen Rose at Grandview (HC)

Whitney at Mart

Dallas Madison at Dallas Pinkston

Cedar Hill Newman at Life Oak Cliff (HC)

(Dallas A+ bye)

District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA

Palmer 0-0 3-0 108 53

Scurry-Rosser 0-0 2-0 49 35

Dallas Gateway 0-0 2-1 106 74

Blooming Grove 0-0 2-1 44 42

Mildred 0-0 2-1 32 76

Edgewood 0-0 1-2 78 143

Rice 0-0 0-3 29 94

Friday, Sept. 11

Palmer 27, Bosqueville 26, (2OT)

Italy 35, Rice 7

West 28, Blooming Grove 7

Mildred 8, Kerens 7

Edgewood 45, Redwater 43

Scurry-Rosser 21, Kemp 14

Dallas Gateway 48, Arlington Neman 0

Friday, Sept. 18

Groesbeck at Palmer

Mildred at Italy

Kerens at Rice

Lone Oak at Edgewood

Scurry-Rosser at Eustace

Blooming Grove at Kemp

Dallas Gateway at Trenton

District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA

Italy 0-0 2-0 81 7

Dawson 0-0 2-1 110 58

Marlin 0-0 1-2 76 80

Cayuga 0-0 1-2 60 80

Kerens 0-0 1-2 26 35

Axtell 0-0 0-3 20 150

Friday, Sept. 11

Italy 35, Rice 7

Mildred 8, Kerens 7

Crawford 62, Axtell 0

Grapeland 50, Cayuga 6

Valley Mills 42, Marlin 28

Dawson 41, Wortham 0

Friday, Sept. 18

Mildred at Italy

Kerens at Rice

Axtell at Chilton

Cayuga at Wortham

Dawson at Bremond

(Marlin bye)

District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA

Blum 0-0 2-0 126 29

Avalon 0-0 0-2 71 110

Milford 0-0 0-2 28 65

Bynum 0-0 0-2 58 105

Covington 0-0 0-2 6 96

Friday, Sept. 11

Penelope 52, Avalon 34

Plano CHANT 31, Milford 14

Abbott 51, Covington 6

Morgan 74, Bynum 29

Blum 70, Gorman 23

Friday, Sept. 18

Avalon at Walnut Springs

Trinidad at Bynum

Jonesboro at Blum

Perrin-Whitt at Covington

(Milford bye)