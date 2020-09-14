PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Gage Jaehne, RB/DB, Giddings: The Buffalo senior was all over the field during Friday night’s 46-12 victory over at Taylor. He carried the football five times for 73 yards and a touchdown and scored on a two-point conversion. He added three catches for 95 yards and another TD. A contributor on special teams, too, Jaehne returned a pair of punts for 55 yards, one resulting in a score. For good measure he helped the Buffaloes with five tackles on defense.

GAME BALLS

Daxton Brookerson, LB, Lampasas: The Badger junior helped the defense with 12 tackles, a sack and an interception as Lampasas belted Wimberley 57-28 on Friday.

Caden Cooper, QB, La Grange: The Leopard senior completed 16 of 25 passes for 330 yards and ran 25 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 39 seconds to play in a 32-28 victory over La Vernia.

John Long, OT, Lampasas: The 310-pound Badger senior was the driving force for an offense that finished with 377 rushing yards in the victory over Wimberley.

Christian Marshall, WR, Wimberley: The Texan senior caught four passes for 107 yards in the loss to Lampasas.

Dallas Meiske, RB, Thrall: The Tiger senior rushed 11 times for 87 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for 70 yards and added three tackles in a 26-20 victory over Snook.

Thomas Rhoades, QB/DB, Granger: The Lion senior rushed for 128 yards and three TDs and passed for 66 yards in a 39-13 victory over Frost.

Bravion Rogers, WR/DB, La Grange: Caught 8 passes for 206 yards and a TD and intercepted a pass in the win over La Vernia.

Owen Seaver, DE, Lampasas: The Badger senior had seven tackles, two assisted tackles, two sacks, two tackles for losses and six quarterback pressures during the victory over Wimberley.

Ace Whitehead, QB, Lampasas: The All-State senior combined for 353 yards — 218 rushing, 135 passing — and five total touchdowns in the victory over Wimberley.

Bryan Zoch, RB, Giddings: The Buffalo senior rushed for 70 yards on just six carries and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the victory over Taylor.

Rick Cantu