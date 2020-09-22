Seth Mouser, Bastrop’s designated quarterback, will not be mistaken for Desmond Young, the former two-year starter now on the squad at Houston Baptist University.

For starters, Mouser is only a sophomore. But he has great size at 6-foot-3 and 177 pounds. He certainly doesn’t possess the speed of Young (4.6 in the 40), who also had quick feet to make him elusive.

Mouser beat out Luke Williams and Romello Flores Giles for the starting job. He has attributes that Bastrop head coach Todd Patmon likes.

"He’s very poised," Patmon said. "He has a big arm. He throws the deep ball with great touch."

As an example of poise, Mouser threw an interception on the first play of the scrimmage last Thursday at Lockhart and didn’t flinch.

"He threw a pick, right out of the gate," Patmon said. "He didn’t melt down. You look for that. That solidified it for me. Right now, Mouser’s the guy. Anytime you have three quarterbacks, you’re looking for one to emerge and take it."

However, that doesn’t mean Williams or Flores Giles won’t see time at quarterback.

"We may play multiple quarterbacks," Patmon said. "Williams is a good quarterback as well. He has a live arm."

Mouser was the starting quarterback on the freshman team that compiled a 9-1 record last season and finished second in district. But varsity is a huge step up from freshman football.

Mouser isn’t the only sophomore who will play minutes. Wide receiver Damari Monroe (6-4, 160) was Mouser’s primary target on the freshman team. Patmon said Monroe is growing into his body.

Another sophomore, De’mire Thompson (5-10, 180), will be one of three rotating at running back. Veterans Aidan Barger (5-9, 155, jr.) and Jacob Reece (5-7, 165, sr.) gained 192 and 61 yards, respectively, in limited duty. Reece missed numerous games because of a high ankle sprain, Patmon said. Thompson is the fastest, Patmon said.

The offensive line features center Chance Wilson, left guard Jaden Williams, left tackle Wyatt Hamilton, right guard Cayden Scott and right tackle Juan Rodriguez. Scott was a first-team all-district selection on the defensive line last season and will also play on defense again.

The three starting wide receivers are Monroe, Jackson Jenkins (6-1, 190, sr.), and senior Lazarus Faz. Julius Baynard (5-9, 175, so.), who caught a 65-yard touchdown in the Lockhart scrimmage, will also be in the mix.

The defensive front four are ends Joseph Overton (6-2, 220, jr.) and Caden Rodebaugh (6-4, 190, jr.) and tackles Job Watson (5-8, 240, sr.) and Isaiah Herrin (5-11, 225, sr.). Herrin averaged 34.1 yards per punt last season and was voted second-team all-district. He also had 21 tackles and two quarterback sacks. Patmon said he plans to play six to eight on the front line.

Flores Giles (5-11, 205, sr.) has been shifted to outside linebacker and has quick feet, Patmon said. The other linebackers are Kef Kellam and Christian Lopez. Kellam had 19 tackles and two sacks last season.

The cornerbacks are Brett Rice and Dwayne Jackson. The strong safety/linebacker is Caden Allen, while the free safety is Ty Mueller.

Herrin is competing against Nick Miller for the starting punter position.

Bastrop is going to a power spread offense this season and with the emphasis on three running backs and multiple receivers.

The goal is to remove some of the pressure off the sophomore quarterback Mouser.

"We can spread the load," Patmon said. "Our identity is to run the ball. We’re not going to put more on our quarterback than we have to. Let him grow into it."

Mekhi Jefferson, Johnny Cruz, and Jonathan Spurlock are vying for the kicking position. Cruz hit all five extra points and was one of two on field goals last season.

After the Lockhart scrimmage, Patmon said he was pleased with the pacing of plays on offense on defense. The format initially was each team had eight minutes to run as many plays as possible.

"I liked it," Patmon said. "It created an urgency."

On the negative side, blocking and tackling late in the scrimmage was not up to par.

Patmon selected Brenham and East View as the top two teams in District 13-5A. Bastrop has the task of playing them back to back.

"I think everybody else is even," he said. "It’s going to be who can stay healthy and who can keep kids from getting COVID."

The Bears (6-4 last season, no playoff) open at home on Friday against Rudder. They have beaten Rudder the past two seasons, but the Rangers (5-5) return the quarterback, Eric Ezar, who threw for 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore. Keithron Lee gained 502 yards rushing and 711 yards receiving and scored a combined 18 touchdowns.

"They’re very athletic," Patmon said. "The quarterback is the coach’s son. He can throw any pass. It’s a tough first game matchup."

As far as goals, Patmon wants to "win the one non-district game and be fighting for a playoff spot or a district championship in December."