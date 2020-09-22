The Tigers (2-2) looked downright dominant in a 61-6 walloping of Jarrell over the weekend. The Tigers took advantage of a handful of Cougar turnovers to build a 36-0 halftime lead, piling up 416 yards of total offense in their best performance of the year so far.

The Leopards’ (2-2) running back looked like the absolute best player on the field during his team’s 48-20 win over Taylor. He rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns. The numbers are even more impressive considering they came on just nine carries, with Taylor spending most of the second half resting on the bench.

Cure (1-3) got its first win of the year by doubling up Navarro 42-21. … Gonzales fell to powerful La Vernia 47-16. … Navasota (3-1) ran into a dominant Hargrave defense in a 12-0 loss. … Giddings continued its hot start with a 50-14 win over Caldwell.

Two of the area’s top programs are on a collision course as both the Leopards and Vikings make final preparations for their district schedules. Can the Leopards continue the momentum they built in a dominant win a week ago?

Smithville welcomes in Columbus in a potential playoff preview for both teams. … Giddings makes the trip down to Geronimo to take on Navarro. … Navasota will have its hands full when it heads to undefeated Yoakum. … Gonzales hosts 3A Jarrell.