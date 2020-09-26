LIBERTY HILL — Liberty Hill did not deliver the first blow on Friday night, but thanks to a punishing slot-T run game and defense adjustments, the Panthers delivered the knockout blows at Panther Stadium.

Trey Seward found the end zone three times and the Panthers scored 38 straight points to cruise to a 44-25 season-opening win over Killeen Ellison.

Liberty Hill (1-0) had three players rush for 100 yards or more, led by Seward’s 223 on 26 carries. Seward finished with two rushing scores to go with one receiving touchdown.

Eric De La Cruz and Blake Simpson put up 128 yards apiece on the ground as the Panther ground down Ellison (0-1) for 499 rushing yards on 76 rushes.

Ellison led 18-6 after the first quarter, but Seward cut into that lead with a 14-yard scoring run and two-point conversion. The Panthers took the lead for good in the final minute of the second quarter as Charles Calabretta connected with Seward for a 35-yard touchdown score and Liberty Hill took a 21-18 lead into the locker room at halftime.

De La Cruz added a pair of touchdowns, each from 1 yard out, Simpson had an 11-yard scoring scamper and the Liberty Hill special teams helped put up points with a safety on an Ellison punt attempt.

The Panther defense kept Ellison in check after a slow start. The Panthers held the Eagles just 101 yards of total offense and four first downs in the second half and did not surrender another point until the final minute of the contest.

The Eagles lit up the scoreboard early on thanks to big chunk plays.

Ellison quarterback Faleifa Mauga had touchdown passes to Trejon Spiller of 60 and 69 yards, including one on the opening play of the game, and Damashia Harris scored on an 89-yard touchdown run to help the Eagles put up 18 points in the opening quarter.