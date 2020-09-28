THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the week: Glenn

Glenn (1-0) showed mental toughness, holding off Leander from District 11-5A DI in a 31-27 victory to open the season. It looked like the Grizzlies were going to cakewalk through their season-opener, building a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, but the scrappy Lions scored 21 of the game’s next 24 points to pull within three going into the final period. Undaunted by the turn of momentum, Glenn quarterback Tony Holland threw his third touchdown pass of the game, a 17-yard strike to Aiden Perrot, to open the fourth quarter and give his team just enough breathing room for the win.

Player of the week: EJ Moore, Rouse

The Rouse(1-0) running back found the end zone four times, helping his team run away from District 11-5A DI’s Weiss in a 49-27 victory. Moore finished the game with 126 yards on 21 carries, showing off a combination of speed and power in the victory. Dropping down to the Class 5A Division II level for the first time this season, the Raiders looked every bit the part of a district-title contender in a dominant showing.

The rest of the district

East View (0-1) found tough sledding against an athletic Killeen (1-0) team in a 42-23 road loss. … Bastrop (0-1) never got its offense rolling in a 49-7 setback at the hands of Bryan Rudder (1-0). .. Connally (0-1) was blanked by rival Pflugerville 35-0. … Brenham (0-1) ran into a high-powered Magnolia West offense in a 48-28 loss. … Cedar Creek (0-1) fell to Sequin 48-2.

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Game of the week: A&M Consolidated at Rouse

The Raiders looked much improved in their week-one victory over Weiss but will face a stout test in week two against a state-title contender in A&M Consolidated. The Rouse offense rolled up nearly 500 total yards a week ago, but now must show its mettle against a Tiger defense that gave up just 13 points to Waco University in their season-opening win. It should be strength-on-strength when these two teams meet up in Leander.

The rest of the district

Glenn gets a chance to go 2-0 when it hosts San Antonio Veterans Memorial (0-1). … Brenham plays a Houston-area school for the second week in a row on the road at Magnolia. … East View plays its second Killeen-area school in a row on the road at Harker Heights. … Elgin (0-0) travels to the Hill Country to take on former district foe Marble Falls. … Cedar Creek will be on the road at Akins. ... Connally faces Austin High. ... Bastrop has a bye.