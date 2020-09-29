Bastrop girls placed five cross country runners in the top 20 at the Pro-Fit Heritage Invitational at Belton on Thursday.

Competing in Division II for Class 5A-6A teams, Bastrop’s Anayeli Galvan and Reina Galindo finished seventh and 10th, respectively, in 21 minutes, 30.0 seconds and 22:06.8 on the five-kilometer course.

Other Bastrop runners in the top five for the team were Olivia Altamirano, 13th in 22:32.0; Louise Hager, 14th in 22:37.5; and Caty Medici, 16th in 22:41.5.

Bastrop coach Leslie Rangel said the Bears would have taken second place in the team totals behind Harker Heights if they had recorded them.

Other Bastrop girls who competed were Saray Galvan, 28th in 23:25.3; Rebecca McFarland, 43rd in 25:04.0; Kelleigh Kawazoe, 47th in 25:54.6; and Jennifer Morales, 48th in 26:22.9.

Madison Coskey, of Brenham, won the individual girls title in 18:58.0.

In the Division II boys race, Bastrop’s Emanuel Diaz ran under 18 minutes for the first time this season, recording 17:43.1 for 13th place.

The other top five runners for the boys team were Max Martinez, 29th in 18:44.1; Xavier Zanrosso, 35th in 18:48.2; Carlos Torres, 42nd in 19:05.0; and Carlos Sustaita, 47th in 19:22.4.

Other Bastrop boys who competed were Bryan Navarro, 50th in 19:27.7; Neftali Gallegos, 56th in 19:56.1; Noah Whited, 60th in 20:17.8; Jose Vasquez, 62nd in 20:19.2; Christian James, 64th in 20:24.1.

"...At this time, my main concern is getting our individual times down to where they need to be," Rangel said in an email. "Overall, the athletes brought their times down for the second week in a row."

Bastrop competes at the Ellison High School Invitational on Friday.

Cedar Creek, which had a bye week, competes in the College Station Invitational at Top Tier Training Camp in Caldwell on Saturday.