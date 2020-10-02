American-Statesman columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden weigh in on notable topics from this week in college football.

1. Is Oklahoma in trouble?

Bohls: Please. In trouble? Now, if the Sooners fall to Iowa State on the road, which they will not, we can talk. I look for more emphasis on the Sooners’ ground game to lessen the pressure on Spencer Rattler. But a so-so defense and a still raw, redshirt freshman quarterback will mean growing pains, even for a Lincoln Riley team.

Golden: Yes, because the Sooners will lose in Ames (see below) and slip to 0-2 in conference. But the league is far from over. There is no huge favorite in the Big 12 this year. It could be the rare season where the winner has two conference losses.

2. How can Texas solve Gary Patterson’s TCU defense?

Bohls: I’d be more concerned about tackling against TCU’s offense, but the Longhorns should be much improved in that department. Sam Ehlinger will have to keep his eyes out for the Frogs’ two super safeties Trevon Moehrig and Ar’Darius Washington, who totaled nine interceptions last year, more than 41 other teams. Ehlinger had a career-high four picks in last year’s loss at TCU, so Texas must win the turnover battle to prevail 31-28.

Golden: By letting quarterback Sam Ehlinger do his thing. Ehlinger played his worst game ever in last year’s 10-point loss in Fort Worth when he completed less than half his passes and threw four interceptions. Look for Texas to come out aggressive with Ehlinger very involved in the running game to settle in. Texas gets the best of the Little General this time with a 34-24 win.

3. What’s the likelihood that Texas A&M starts out 1-2?

Bohls: Highly likely. The Aggies are back in the same boat as last year with another murderous schedule. Drawing Alabama and Florida back-to-back is brutal, and I worry that Kellen Mond and a subpar offensive line won’t jell until later in the season and go down 38-24 to the Tide.

Golden: Likelihood? Aren’t the Aggies playing in Tuscaloosa? Unless the ghost of Johnny Manziel gets the start on Saturday, Alabama will take the measure of the Aggies, and then some. The Crimson Tide roll, 42-17. Then Florida comes to College Station next.

4. Does Mississippi State have a shot to win the SEC?

Bohls: Why not? I’ll go out on a long limb and say it will. Mike Leach’s quarterbacks have led the nation in passing 10 times, and he has another really good one in K.J. Costello, who threw for 623 yards against LSU, an SEC-record. Since I picked the Bulldogs to knock off LSU last week, I’m still on the bandwagon and think an Air Raid team operating at full strength can topple teams with superior talent and win the best conference in the land.

Golden: Come on. Let’s not make too much of that big win in Baton Rouge because we all know LSU had 14 players — including Heisman winner Joe Burrow — drafted into the NFL. Mike Leach is off to a tremendous start in his first season, but let’s not get too crazy. The Bulldogs will beat up on an Arkansas team that is 0-20 in its last 20 SEC games, but let’s ease up on the coronation talk.

5. Pick a Top 25 team that will get upset.

Bohls: I love SMU’s chances of knocking off rusty No. 25 Memphis, which has a great quarterback in Brady White but hasn’t played in 28 days since a Sept. 5 win over Arkansas State. The Mustangs have a terrific one-two punch in Shane Buechele and Ulysses Bentley IV, who leads the nation with seven rushing touchdowns and has consecutive 100-yard games. SMU, 35-31.

Golden: I didn’t like what I saw from that Oklahoma defense in the loss to Kansas State, and it will get worse in Ames. Iowa State returns to Big 12 title contention with a 27-24 win over the 18th-ranked Sooners.

6. Is the CFP wrong to stick with four teams, as Larry Scott suggested?

Bohls: Yes it is, even though it should have been decided in the summer. If, however, there was ever a year to expand the CFP one time to eight teams — but yes, it’d probably stick — this is that year. Be inclusive, college football. Otherwise, we’ll get pretty much the same old teams, which hurts interest in some parts of the country. It would also mean more money in schools’ pockets when they need it the most.

Golden: Not at all. I’ve been all about expanding the field to eight teams, but 2020 isn’t the time to do it. Let’s resume the expansion talk next year. Besides, the Pac-12 was way late to this party to have a say.

7. Should the Group of Five just have its own playoff?

Bohls: If the CFP remains as is with just four teams, it’s about a 0.1% chance — or less — for a Central Florida or SMU to be invited to the party. If that remains the case, let’s embrace reality and have two FBS national champions.

Golden: No. That would mess up the fabric of the game and take away hope from the smaller schools. Boise State, BYU and Central Florida aren’t in a Power Five conference but they are usually good teams that should have a chance to compete with the larger schools for a playoff spot year in and year out.

8. Is the SEC right to allow in-league transfers with immediate eligibility?

Bohls: Absolutely. Why penalize athletes, who should have the same rights as coaches in leaving for another school and be able to play right away? No more lip service for athletes, who deserve better treatment.

Golden: Love it. It’s a bold move considering the paranoid nature of some coaches who are afraid that trade secrets shared by former players will get them beat. I like the fearlessness of it all.

9. After tackling, what’s the biggest thing Texas must correct?

Bohls: I’d say the running game has not looked close to dominant yet. The jury is still out on this offensive line, which has done well in protecting Ehlinger but has yet to carve big running lanes for three talented backs, none of whom has topped 89 yards in a game yet.

Golden: These quarterback hurries need to become sacks. The Horns were close to getting Tech’s Alan Bowman on the ground on several occasions, but he was able to get out of trouble and make plays. Expect new edge rusher Joseph Ossai to get two of Texas’ three sacks against TCU. That will make things much easier on the back end.

10. Which coach do you wish could be landed for the "On Second Thought" podcast?

Bohls: Since we are scheduled to have Mike Leach next week, I’ll put in an open invitation to Nick Saban. I’d love to ask him if he still has a yearning to win in the NFL and whether he prefers ranch-style or Colonial homes if he were ever to shop for houses and move to another job.

Golden: We’ve had several greats from Mack Brown to Bob Stoops, but it would be cool to chat with Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. He’s not only at the controls of a national power but is allowing his players to use their voices in the community.