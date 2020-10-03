Class 6A
Non-District
Frenship 49, Burleson Centennial 42
Abilene Cooper 30, Abilene 20
Amarillo 49, Midland 17
Midland Lee 31, Amarillo Tascosa 21
Odessa Permian 51, Mesquite Horn 10
Schertz Clemens 35, San Angelo Central 0
Class 5A Division I
Non-District
Lubbock High 28, Fort Stockton 12
Coronado 28, Lubbock-Cooper 0
Abilene Wylie 24, Monterey 6
Class 4A Division I
Andrews 51, Hereford 7
San Angelo Lake View 49, Fabens 20
Pampa 41, Perryton 35
Class 4A Division II
District 1-4A Division II
Greenwood 39, Pecos 10
Sweetwater 47, Snyder 28
Non-District
Seminole 28, Monahans 21
Canyon 41, Levelland 0
Bushland 38, Estacado 7
Ulysses, Kan. 20, Borger 7
Class 3A Division I
District 1-3A Division I
Denver City 49, Lamesa 14
Slaton 19, Kermit 8
Shallowater 57, Brownfield 6
Non-District
Amarillo River Road 41, Stinnett West Texas 8
Dalhart 56, Stratford 26
Big Spring at Littlefield, canceled
Muleshoe, open
Class 3A Division II
District 3-3A Division II
Childress 58, Amarillo Highland Park 14
Tulia 47, Dimmitt 18
Spearman at Canadian, canceled
Friona, open
Non-District
Canadian 52, Hugoton, Kan. 14
District 4-3A
Roosevelt, Idalou, Abernathy, Coahoma, Stanton all open
Class 2A Division I
Non-District
Farwell 21, Italy 14
Olton 54, Smyer 28
Alpine 14, Reagan County 12
District 2-2A Division I
Floydada, Sundown, Tahoka, Post, Hale Center, New Deal all open
Class 2A Division II
Non-District
Sudan 48, Plains 12
Seagraves 32, Roscoe 6
Anthony 48, Iraan 6
Wink 34, Crane 20
Ralls 46, New Home 15
Ropes 28, Crosbyton 16
Lockney 51, Memphis 22
Hamlin 14, Windthorst 0
Bovina, open
Class 1A Division I
Non-District
Wellman-Union 68, Loop 45
Spur 48, Whiteface 0
Lazbuddie 28, Kress 22
Morton at Springlake-Earth, (n)
Happy 54, Meadow 0
Rule 54, Lorenzo 47
Borden County, O’Donnell, open
Class 1A Division II
Non-District
Anton 56, Paducah 6
Jayton 48, Roby 0
Wilson 57, Cotton Center 12
Rotan 76, Hart 26
Follett 58, Silverton 13
Klondike 74, Whitharral 28
Motley County 46, Petersburg 20
Christ the King 57, Dawson 49
TAPPS
Lubbock Christian High 52, Weatherford Christian 13
Wichita Christian 54, All Saints Episcopal 44
Abilene Christian 44, Kingdom Prep 32
Saturday’s Games
TAPPS
Trinity Christian at Colleyville Covenant, 11 a.m.
TAIAO Division I
Lubbock Home School vs. Stephenville Faith, 1 p.m. at Morgan Mill
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Non-District
Class 5A
Amarillo Caprock 18, Randall 17
Plainview 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Class 2A
Non-District
McCamey 40, Petrolia 12
Class 1A Division II
Non-District
Sands 58, Patton Springs 12
OTHER WEST TEXAS SCORES
Fort Worth Nolan 38, Midland Christian 21
Wichita Falls Rider 42, Frisco Independence 35
Wichita Falls at Graham, canceled
Eastland 91, Panhandle 71
Sunray 44, Shamrock 0
Vega 28, Clarendon 22
Wellington 60, Valley View 8
Wheeler 53, Gruver 22
Valley 45, Lefors 0
Nazareth 74, White Deer 50
Rankin 54, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 6
Sterling City 48, Eden 0
Water Valley 70, Roscoe Highland 32
Westbrook 69, Garden City 24
Hermleigh 55, Bronte 6
Ira 72, Loraine 26
Irion County 78, Blackwell 52
Baird 64, Lueders-Avoca 18
Imperial Buena Vista 60, Sanderson 14
____
STATEWIDE SCORES
Aledo 34, Frisco Lone Star 32
Allen 52, Atascocita 27
Argyle 48, Melissa 28
Arlington Lamar 19, Waxahachie 7
Arlington Martin 37, The Woodlands College Park 0
Aubrey 45, Godley 42
Austin High 65, Pflugerville Connally 14
Austin Hill Country 72, Round Rock Concordia 23
Austin Regents 44, SA St. Anthony's 6
Austin St. Michael 34, CC John Paul 7
Austin Westlake 56, Hewitt Midway 0
Avalon 45, Gholson 0
Azle 61, Everman 48
Bastrop 40, West Ouachita, La. 37
Baytown Sterling 19, Clute Brazoswood 16
Blanco 41, Fischer Canyon Lake 40
Boerne Geneva 32, Austin Hyde Park 19
Boerne-Champion 55, SA MacArthur 0
Boyd 33, Whitesboro 12
Bridge City 27, Hamshire-Fannett 20
Brock 60, Paradise 21
Bruni 70, Benavides 20
Bryan Allen Academy 58, Medina 8
Bryan Brazos Christian 32, Tomball Homeschool 30
Bryan Rudder 63, Pflugerville Weiss 56
Bryan St. Joseph 50, Spring Branch Living Rock 0
Buffalo 61, Florence 26
Bullard 34, Van Alstyne 27
Buna 38, Cleveland Tarkington 31
Burleson 26, Keller Timber Creek 20, OT
Burton 36, Snook 0
CC Calallen 28, Kerrville Tivy 0
CC London 39, Skidmore-Tynan 14
CC Miller 62, CC Ray 0
CC Moody 35, Gregory-Portland 28
Canton 20, Hillsboro 7
Carrollton Smith 14, Carrollton Creekview 7
Carthage 35, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7
Castroville Medina Valley 23, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7
Cedar Hill 28, Arlington 21
Cedar Hill Trinity 54, Pulaski (Ark.) Robinson 0
Cedar Park 28, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14
Cedar Park Summit 60, Lometa 12
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 45, Leander 7
Channelview 24, Katy Cinco Ranch 21
Charlotte 35, La Pryor 0
Cherokee 65, Zephyr 8
Chester 45, Houston Mt. Carmel 0
China Spring 52, Jarrell 20
Cleveland 60, Houston Northbrook 27
Comfort 34, Hondo 20
Conroe 42, Kingwood 7
Coppell 42, Sachse 35
Covington 55, Penelope 26
Crawford 49, Tolar 17
Cross Plains 33, Hico 12
Cypress Bridgeland 27, Alvin Shadow Creek 21
Cypress Fairbanks 44, Cypress Park 27
D'Hanis 42, Sabinal 12
Dallas Hillcrest 35, Dallas Adams 7
Dallas Parish Episcopal 50, Argyle Liberty Christian 24
De Soto 37, Converse Judson 0
Denton Braswell 38, Keller 37, OT
Denton Ryan 23, Denton Guyer 20
Deweyville 50, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6
Dickinson 38, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21
Duncanville 41, Dallas South Oak Cliff 3
El Paso Americas 28, EP Del Valle 20
EP Andress 30, EP Franklin 20
EP Bel Air 55, Clint Mountain View 6
EP Coronado 16, EP Chapin 10
EP Riverside 42, EP Jefferson 14
EP Ysleta 35, EP Socorro 8
Edna 36, Orange Grove 14
El Paso Eastlake 59, EP Parkland 25
Evant 52, Blanket 28
Fort Worth Brewer 24, Keller Central 21
Floresville 45, SA Southwest 21
Flower Mound 29, Garland Naaman Forest 9
Flower Mound Marcus 27, McKinney 10
Fort Bend Kempner 33, Alvin 13
Fort Bend Willowridge 16, Fort Bend Dulles 15
Franklin 63, Riesel 21
Friendswood Clear Brook 31, Friendswood 7
Frisco Heritage 42, Saginaw 35
Frisco Lebanon Trail 34, Corsicana 31
Frisco Wakeland 35, Richardson Pearce 7
Galveston Ball 23, Texas City 20
Garland 48, Richardson 28
Garland Lakeview Centennial 35, Irving MacArthur 7
Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14
Geronimo Navarro 81, Manor New Tech 0
Gilmer Union Hill 46, Saint Jo 29
Glen Rose 62, Mineral Wells 17
Goose Creek 34, Pasadena South Houston 13
Gordon 66, Aspermont 60
Grand Prairie 18, McKinney Boyd 12
Grandview 65, Whitney 8
Groesbeck 68, Eustace 20
Gunter 41, Bells 7
Gustine 52, Rochelle 37
Hamilton 52, Valley Mills 22
Harker Heights 49, Georgetown East View 21
Harper 34, Brackett 6
Hawkins 32, Beckville 6
Haynesville, La. 35, Pineland West Sabine 29
Hearne 41, Rosebud-Lott 0
Hebbronville 66, Falfurrias 7
Hemphill 34, Kountze 0
Henderson 29, Athens 0
Holland 26, Thorndale 21
Houston Langham Creek 42, Jersey Village 19
Huntsville 48, Willis 17
Ingleside 40, Uvalde 33
Jasper 35, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0
Joaquin 28, Garrison 17
Jonesboro 60, Bryson 14
Joshua 18, FW Polytechnic 6
Jourdanton 45, Poteet 21
Justin Northwest 63, McKinney North 49
Karnes City 32, Banquete 6
Katy Paetow 38, Katy Morton Ranch 35
Kaufman 56, Carrollton Ranchview 6
Kerens 21, Dawson 13
Klein Cain 56, Cypress Creek 21
La Vernia 55, Pearsall 6
Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 63, Oakwood 13
League City Clear Creek 28, Deer Park 14
League City Clear Falls 38, Pasadena Memorial 17
Lewisville 48, Wylie 15
Liberty Hill 44, Del Valle 27
Lindale 52, Tyler Chapel Hill 6
Longview 53, Marshall 21
Longview Pine Tree 63, Crandall 28
Lucas Lovejoy 48, Sulphur Springs 13
Lufkin 31, Nederland 28
Lyford 33, Premont 7
Magnolia 35, Brenham 10
Malakoff 77, Teague 0
Mansfield Summit 33, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6
Marble Falls 34, Elgin 33
Marion 27, Lytle 7
Mart 50, Chilton 0
Mason 48, Center Point 7
May 57, Newcastle 0
McKinney Christian 59, Carrollton Prince of Peace 0
Midlothian Heritage 56, Alvarado 23
Mount Pleasant 24, Sherman 7
Mount Vernon 45, Commerce 20
Natalia 19, Odem 7
New Braunfels 35, Seguin 20
New Braunfels Canyon 35, San Antonio Clark 7
New Braunfels Christian 74, SA Castle Hills 27
New Waverly 38, Warren 0
Newton 62, Anderson-Shiro 0
Normangee 54, Groveton 20
North Forney 30, Little Elm 14
Oglesby 54, Prairie Lea 8
Olney 50, Detroit 14
Palacios 33, Mathis 13
Palestine 42, Mabank 13
Pantego Christian 49, Dallas Shelton 7
Pasadena Dobie 42, Houston St. Thomas 14
Pearland 28, Houston Memorial 7
Pflugerville 21, Round Rock McNeil 14
Plano West 28, North Mesquite 14
Pleasanton 55, Kingsville King 7
Port Neches-Groves 40, Beaumont United 37
Price Carlisle 17, Big Sandy 0
Princeton 50, South Garland 20
Prosper 29, Euless Trinity 21
Richardson Berkner 33, Dallas White 21
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Plano East 21
Richland Springs 68, SA FEAST 16
Rio Vista 69, Itasca 20
Rockwall 60, Dallas Jesuit 38
Rogers 43, Clifton 7
Rosenberg Terry 25, Rosenberg Lamar 19
Round Rock 35, Belton 33
Runge 26, Louise 24
SA Antonian 42, SA Holy Cross 14
SA Atonement 46, New Braunfels Baptist 0
SA Central Catholic 42, SA Christian 24
SA Warren 21, SA Taft 14
SA Roosevelt 27, SA East Central 20
SA Southside 14, Rockport-Fulton 7
San Augustine 45, Saratoga West Hardin 0
San Marcos Baptist Academy 40, Marble Falls Faith 38
Santo 60, Ranger 0
Seymour 46, Electra 0
Shiner St. Paul 49, Temple Central Texas 28
Silsbee 14, Liberty 7
Smithson Valley 31, SA Madison 6
Somerset 30, CC Tuloso-Midway 26
Southlake Carroll 72, Rockwall-Heath 57
Spring Westfield 37, Fort Bend Hightower 28
Stephenville 59, Brownwood 34
Strawn 78, FW Covenant Classical 0
Sugar Land Logos Prep 66, Galveston O'Connell 42
Temple 28, Magnolia West 13
Temple Holy Trinity 68, Round Rock Christian 20
Tenaha 41, Colmesneil 0
Texarkana Texas 24, Denison 3
The Colony 24, North Crowley 21
The Woodlands 40, Houston Lamar 14
The Woodlands Christian 35, Houston Westbury Christian 16
Thrall 15, Bruceville-Eddy 13
Three Way 61, Moran 14
Tomball Memorial 66, Beaumont West Brook 63
Tomball Rosehill 31, Lg City Bay Area Christian 7
Trophy Club Nelson 33, Grapevine 25
Troy 49, Lorena 41
Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Hallettsville 21
Tyler Kings Academy 52, Longview Heritage 28
Tyler Legacy 40, Tyler 28
Universal City Randolph 41, SA Cole 0
Van Horn 0, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Vanderbilt Industrial 42, Aransas Pass 0
WF Hirschi 42, Lake Worth 20
Waco Connally 49, Robinson 7
Waco La Vega 62, Waxahachie Life 0
Waco University 46, Granbury 35
Waco Vanguard 48, Rockwall Heritage 0
Weatherford 15, Crowley 14
West Orange-Stark 47, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7
Whitehouse 22, Royse City 20
Winnsboro 56, Howe 7
Woodsboro 19, Pettus 8
Woodville 34, Kirbyville 14
Yorktown 62, Agua Dulce 14