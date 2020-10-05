THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the week: Georgetown

The Eagles (2-0) continued to look impressive in a dominant 38-14 win over Copperas Cove. The Eagles built a 34-7 lead through three quarters and broke the game open on a quarterback Darson Herman’s 1-yard touchdown run in the final period. Herman finished 9-for-13 for 166 yards and a scoring toss while adding nine carries for 21 yards on the ground. Four different Eagles scored touchdowns in the win.

Player of the week: Ryder Hernandez, Cedar Park

The Timberwolves’ (2-0) offense revolved around Hernandez’s arm in a 28-14 win over Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Park quarterback finished 21-of-31 for 343 yards and four scoring tosses to four different receivers. Preston Scott, Gunnar Abseck, Tristan Hervey and Jack Hesters all caught touchdown passes in the victory as the Timberwolves continued to impress with another win over another quality 6A opponent.

The rest of the district

Pflugerville (2-0) continued its surprising start to 2020 with another big win, knocking off former district rival McNeil 21-14. … Anderson vanquished rival McCallum 14-7 in the Taco Shack Bowl. … Leander (0-2) ran into a buzz saw on the road against Vista Ridge in a 45-7 loss. … Manor (0-1) dropped its season opener to LBJ 35-19. … Weiss (0-2) couldn’t quite get the best of Rudder in a 63-56 shootout. ... Hendrickson held off Killeen for a 24-17 road win. The Hawks’ defense held Killeen to 262 yards, and Xavier Lucio had a touchdown run and a late interception that sealed the win.

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Game of the week: Georgetown at Cedar Park

These two heavyweights always seem to meet up with major district-title implications on the line, and this year looks to be no different. Both the Eagles and Timberwolves have looked like not only district-title contenders but could be lining up lengthy playoff runs in 2020 after each scored a pair of impressive nondistrict wins to start the season. Cedar Park’s heavy passing attack will meet up against a balanced Georgetown offense that will try and spread the ball out.

The rest of the district

Both Anderson and Pflugerville are undefeated and potentially looking at a dark-horse run to the playoffs. One of them will take a step toward that goal when they meet in both teams’ district opener. … Hendrickson looks to get to 3-0 when it takes on crosstown Weiss. … Manor plays host to Leander.