Volleyball teams in the Pflugerville school district enjoyed a stellar week, with all four teams winning at least one match and Hendrickson and Connally entering this week tied atop the District 18-5A standings with 2-0 record.

Weiss and Pflugerville each picked up their first wins of the season, with Weiss beating Manor and Pflugerville sweeping Elgin. Weiss and Pflugerville are tied with Bastrop and Elgin at 1-1 in district play entering this week, while Cedar Creek and Manor are 0-2 in district play after the first week.

Weiss defeated Manor 25-14, 25-16, 25-9 on Sept. 29 as junior outside hitter Naida Junuzovic slammed nine kills, served four aces, blocked three shots and had eight digs. Weiss senior middle blocker Christina Atkinson chipped in with seven kills and three blocks.

"I will say as a coach, this has been my most challenging and creative year thus far," said Weiss coach Karen Huffman, who has dealt with several key injuries, including the loss of setter Aden Britt. "(We’re) dealing with temporary setbacks, but, we will find our identity."

Weiss fell to Bastrop 25-10, 20-25, 25-17, 30-28 Friday while missing Junuzovic.

"We had a couple of positions not produce, consistently, what was required in order to win, but I was proud of the comeback and fight we saw in game four after digging ourselves an 8-point deficit," Huffman said. " We had every opportunity to push it to a game five, but committed young errors in that game-four barn-burner.

In the Bastrop loss, Christina Atkinson and Timaia Sugars had eight and seven kills, respectively, while combining for five blocks.

"It was exciting to see new-to-varsity kiddos really step up," Huffman said about some of her new faces that stepped up from the junior varsity squad because of injuries.

Hendrickson had an impressive week as the Hawks beat Bastrop 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15 on Sept. 29 and swept Cedar Ceek Friday. Crystal Creek led Bastrop with 19 kills while Katherine Neille had 15 kills and Karys Dove had 40 assists for the Hawks in he win over Bastrop.

Hendrickson head coach Carrie Sulak indicated that the Hawks overcame some adversity in the victories., especially while tweaking the rotation because of injuries.

"I thought we did OK for the circumstances we were in," she said. "We’re still trying to get into our comfort zone. We’ve had different lineups due to injuries, so I don’t feel we’ve played consistently for a while. The Bastrop game showed how many errors we make and how inconsistent we are, but Bastrop is a great team, so to come up with the swim was awesome for the girls "

Connally looked the part of the district favorite, holding off Pflugerville on Sept. 29 and sweeping Manor Friday.

"We’ve been working really hard on our mental game and bringing a new level of consistent, high-level ball at every opportunity," said Connally head coach Meghan Nichols. " I think the girls are gaining value in their roles and seeing the potential behind it."

Pflugerville rebounded from the Connally loss with an impressive win over Elgin 25-11, 25-21, 25-23 Friday.