Results for Week 3 (Sept. 26 games)

Third Grade: Prosper (24) vs Denton (0)

Season record: 3-0

Offensive Player of Game: Jayden Huffman, RB

Defensive Player of Game: Cameron Gosselin, DE

Third and Fourth Grade: Prosper (8) vs. Van Alstyne (12)

Season record: 2-1

Offensive Player of Game: John Dossman, FB

Defensive Player of Game: Tyler Banks - DE

Fourth Grade: Prosper (34) vs Celina (6)

Season record: 3-0

Offensive Player of Game: Dylan Williamson

Defensive Player of Game: Deuce Boozer

Fifth Grade White: Prosper (0) vs Melissa (20)

Season record: 2-1

Offensive Player of Game: Cade Puente

Defensive Player of Game: Andrew Frazier

Fifth Grade Silver: Prosper (22) vs Celina White (26)

Season record: 0-2-1

Offensive Players of Game: Parker Horton and Cooper Kern

Defensive Player of Game: Phoenix Perkins and Sladen Stephens

Fifth Grade Green: Prosper (44) vs Denton Red (12)

Season record: 3-0

Offensive Player of Game: Gavin Wells, RB/S

Defensive Player of Game: Brooks Hudson, LB/C

Sixth Grade White: Prosper (0) vs Celina (38)

Season record: 0-3

Offensive Player of Game: Giancarlos Nazario Romero

Defensive Player of Game: Parks Lee

Sixth Grade Green: Prosper (24) vs Van Alstyne (0)

Season record: 3-0

Offensive Player of Game: Finn Cove

Defensive Player of Game: Jackson Paul

Sixth Grade Silver: Prosper (0) vs Denton (0, winner in overtime due to positive yardage)

Season record: 0-2

Offensive Player of Game: Keagan Dawson

Defensive Player of Game: Julian (JuJu) Thomas