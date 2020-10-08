After falling behind 34-7 early in the fourth quarter, the Melissa Cardinals put on a valiant effort scoring 21 points, but still found themselves on the losing end of the 48-28 score in the District 7-4A (DI) contest on Oct. 2.

The Cardinals dropped their first loss of the season and now stand at 5-1 on the season and 1-1 in district play. They are idle this week and will host the Anna Coyotes on Oct. 16 with four district contests remaining.

The Cardinals ran into a buzz saw at Argyle as the Eagles won their 41st straight home game led by senior quarterback CJ Rogers, who totaled five touchdowns - four through the air - as he completed 11 of 18 passes for 273 yards.

In the fourth quarter, Melissa got a scoring spree started with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Parker to Luke Fowler. Argyle answered with a score of its own with another touchdown pass from Rogers to Cole Kirkpatrick on the first play of the next drive.

Jacob Parker answered for the Cardinals with a 64-yard touchdown toss to Jacob Kussano, but the Eagles took the ensuing onside kickoff attempt for a touchdown. Braeden Smith added a three-yard touchdown run for a score, but it was too little too late for the Cardinals.

Top performances for the Cardinals included Parker Taylor, who completed 12 of 18 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Damon Youngblood hauled in seven passes for 105 yards, and Antonio Robinson caught three passes for 53 yards. Smith rushed 18 times for 78 yards including his lone touchdown.

Overall, Melissa amassed 415 yards of total offense, but their five turnovers proved to be a big difference maker. Argyle out-gained the Cardinals with 439 total yards and had three turnovers. The quick strike start of the Eagles in the first-quarter scoring 21 unanswered points proved to be the difference in the game.

At this point Argyle and Kaufman are the lone undefeated teams in District 7-4A (DI) with Melissa and Anna both sitting with one loss. Anna faces Argyle Oct. 9 as they host the Eagles, and then travel to Melissa the following week. Tough road ahead for the Coyotes.

District 7-4A (DI) standings are Kaufman Lions 2-0, Argyle Eagles 1-0, Terrell Tigers 1-0, Melissa Cardinals 1-1, Anna Coyotes 1-1, Carrollton Ranchview Wolves 0-2 and Paris Wildcats 0-2.

Argyle is currently sitting as the number one-ranked team in Class 4A (DI), and the Cardinals are ranked number seven after dropping the loss this last week.

Melissa is hoping to turn this around and finish off their next four district opponents.