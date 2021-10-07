Drive-in Laser Light show coming to South Texas

Robin Bradshaw
Nueces Country Record Star

A high-powered drive-in style laser light show is coming to town at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

This event is family-friendly and will  include a show with music from current hits to classic rock. The event will have a "Tail-Gate" seating area with social distancing in front of every vehicle so participants can bring their own chairs, blankets and refreshments. 

The 60 minute interval light show is a traveling show through the U.S and will only be in the Coastal Bend for one weekend. 

The Drive-in Laser Show by Cabin Fever -Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds

IF YOU GO

INFORMATION:

  • Tickets must be purchased in advance. This is to guarantee everyone a spot.
  • You will park like a drive-in movie.
  • It's a rain or shine event.
  • Rain enhances the laser beams. If rain is expected participants may bring their own 10x10 pop-up tent.
  • You must arrive before show start time. If late, ticket holders will have to see the next available show. (No exceptions).
  • You cannot leave once the show starts. (This is a safety issue).
  •  The show is 60 minutes of non-stop laser action.
  • Clean & sanitized portable bathrooms will be on site.
  • No RV’s, buses or trailers allowed.
  • Oversized vehicles will be parked in special designated areas. 