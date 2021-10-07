Drive-in Laser Light show coming to South Texas

A high-powered drive-in style laser light show is coming to town at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

This event is family-friendly and will include a show with music from current hits to classic rock. The event will have a "Tail-Gate" seating area with social distancing in front of every vehicle so participants can bring their own chairs, blankets and refreshments.

The 60 minute interval light show is a traveling show through the U.S and will only be in the Coastal Bend for one weekend.

IF YOU GO

INFORMATION: