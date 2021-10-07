Drive-in Laser Light show coming to South Texas
Robin Bradshaw
Nueces Country Record Star
A high-powered drive-in style laser light show is coming to town at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.
This event is family-friendly and will include a show with music from current hits to classic rock. The event will have a "Tail-Gate" seating area with social distancing in front of every vehicle so participants can bring their own chairs, blankets and refreshments.
The 60 minute interval light show is a traveling show through the U.S and will only be in the Coastal Bend for one weekend.
IF YOU GO
- WHAT:High-powered Drive-in style Laser Light Show
- WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 14 - Sunday, Oct. 17
- WHERE: Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds, 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd Robstown, Texas 78380
- COST: $29 per car load-no matter how many people you pile in.
- TICKETS: Online at Freshtix.com or purchase by phone at (678)-701-6114.
INFORMATION:
- Tickets must be purchased in advance. This is to guarantee everyone a spot.
- You will park like a drive-in movie.
- It's a rain or shine event.
- Rain enhances the laser beams. If rain is expected participants may bring their own 10x10 pop-up tent.
- You must arrive before show start time. If late, ticket holders will have to see the next available show. (No exceptions).
- You cannot leave once the show starts. (This is a safety issue).
- The show is 60 minutes of non-stop laser action.
- Clean & sanitized portable bathrooms will be on site.
- No RV’s, buses or trailers allowed.
- Oversized vehicles will be parked in special designated areas.