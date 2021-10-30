Did someone say cumbia? Corpus Christi native DJ El Dusty in town for special event
In the mood for some cumbia? Check out Corpus Christi native DJ El Dusty at the House of Rock on Sat. Oct. 30. El Dusty has made a name for himself in the Latin music scene and will play in his hometown for a one-night event.
"It has been a busy tour and we are looking forward to playing in town on Saturday," said DJ El Dusty. "I have new music to share and it's going to be a good time."
El Dusty explains his style is in part to growing up in a home soundtracked by Tejano anthems, Chicano soul music, classic rock and 70s Latin soul. He uses those sounds with some hip-hop, and house to create a unique Latin mix all of his own.
Bring your dancing shoes because he has new beats to share with his hometown fans.
INFORMATION:
WHEN: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
WHERE: House of Rock Venue located at 511 Starr St Corpus Christi, TX 78401
COST: $10
TICKETS: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4391372/tropicoso-hosted-by-el-dusty-corpus-christi-house-of-rock?searchType=venue