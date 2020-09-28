The Harbor Bridge Project announces the opening of US 181 Northbound Frontage Road

Robin Bradshaw

rbradshaw1@gatehousemedia.com

Beginning Today, September 28, 2020, the newly reconstructed US 181 Northbound Frontage Road will be open, connecting Burleson Street to Beach Avenue. Additionally, Burleson Street between the northbound and southbound frontage road underneath US 181 will be closed for construction until the new Harbor Bridge Project is complete.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the changes and to slow down in all work zones