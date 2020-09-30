Durant golfer claims another prestigious award

Kevin Farr,

The Bryan County News

Durant golfer Sydney Youngblood has won a bunch of awards during her distinguished golfing career, including four individual state championships.

But it was a recent award that the Durant High alum considers one of her most prestigious ever.

Youngblood was named the winner of the 2020 Everett Dobson Award, which recognizes an outstanding male or female golfer graduating from an Oklahoma college or university.

The award specifically emphasizes strong citizenship, sportsmanship and character.

“I was really surprised to be honored with the award, knowing the history behind it,” she said. “It’s given out on character of a person as much as talent. I have met lot of people with those characteristics, but never considered myself in that regard. It’s nice to know they felt that strongly about me.

“I knew last year’s recipient and always looked forward to seeing her at tournaments. She was such an inspiration to others. This award reflects those type of people. I know Rylee Reinertson, who won it two years ago, really well. She was also from OU, so that’s a testament to who OU recruits with two honorees in the past three years.”

The Everett Dobson Award will be presented to Youngblood in person during the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame Classic on Oct. 20 at Oak Tree National Golf Club in Edmond.

In the meantime, the standout on the links has begun working toward her future goal of becoming a collegiate golf coach.

After graduating from Oklahoma in May, she has hooked on at her hometown college Southeastern Oklahoma State University as graduate assistant this year for the school’s program, which currently has only a men’s roster.

“I decided to work on master’s degree in sports administration, and Southeastern fortunately gave me the opportunity and opened the door for me to start working as a coach,” she said. “I hope to become a college golf coach. I know how much college coaches can give back and really enjoyed my college coaches. They shaped me and helped grow my love of game of golf. That’s something I decided that I really want to pursue.

“It’s really fascinating to see how everything actually works. I’m learning more and more behind the scenes stuff every day. I never knew how much coaches do for players. They help improve players not only as athletes but as people. Right now, I’m not that much older than the current college players, so its interesting to see how they interact with me while earning respect from them, especially as a female coach for a male team.”

While she believes her future is as a coach, Youngblood’s playing career is not quite finished after seeing her senior season at OU cut shortly prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic.

She joined the Women’s Golf All-Pro Tour and managed to play a handful of events before the 2020 season wound down just two weeks ago in Beaumont, Texas.

The tour starts back in February, and Youngblood plans to continue playing events on the circuit while still coaching for the Savage Storm.

“The Southeastern administration has been great and wants me to continue pursuing that professional dream as well as helping coach the college team,” Youngblood added.

“The Women’s All-Pro Tour is an awesome experience to get your feet wet in the professional game. It’s kind of like Triple-A in baseball. I’m still a rookie, obviously but if I play well enough it could open more doors, even to the LPGA (Ladies Pro Golf Association).”