Vehicles backed up for miles at the Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway

Coastal Bend residents practiced patience Saturday morning while waiting for a turkey, during the Thomas J. Henry annual Turkey Giveaway on Nov.21.

At the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds, vehicles waited in line past the curve to Beam Station Road slowly creeping on the feeder to turn into the entrance on South Gulf Street.

The Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds had the same occurrence in Robstown Saturday morning. Vehicles were waiting in line at the entrance in Robstown past Violet on Highway 44.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic the annual Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway was modified as a drive-thru for public health concerns. Local residents throughout the Coastal Bend came out in large numbers to receive a free turkey for the holidays.