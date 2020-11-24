Being thankful even in 2020

Thanksgiving is this week and we are called to give thanks for our many blessings. This year it's hard to write about those blessings because so many people in our community are suffering from a variety of devastating circumstances involving the coronavirus (COVID-19).

I lost a friend this year from COVID-19 and a second freelance job that helped pay the bills and my story of loss is not isolated to me nor are the other stories of greater devastation isolated to them.

I don't know about you- but this year has changed me, I am not the same after 2020. What matters to me now has more depth than it did a year ago.

This is what I am thankful for.......

I am thankful for my feisty mom and the relationship we share. I'm thankful for my stepfather and his love for putting up with (us) for the last 28 years- he is definitely getting a free pass through the Golden Gates.

I am thankful for my boyfriend -90 percent of the time, my brother, my close friends and of course, - my furry babies.

I am thankful for the opportunity to tell your stories in the community.

I'm thankful for the small stuff, 'yummy' home-cooked meals, sunsets, cold fronts, drives to the beach, seeing someone succeed and being able to be of service to others in need.

I hope our readers facing challenges this year can find some peace this Thanksgiving holiday and stay safe from the virus because I know -We are all sick of it!

Please be safe, try to look for the light and remember- this too will pass.

Happy Thanksgiving