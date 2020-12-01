Multiple agencies collaborate to stop a human smuggling scheme

Alice Echo News Journal

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including two stations from the U.S. Border Patrol, with combined efforts- stopped a human smuggling scheme in Freer.

The incident began on the early morning hours of Dec. 1, when deputies from the Jim Hogg Sheriff’s Office (JHCSO) engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a minivan northbound on Texas State Highway 16 toward Freer. The Hebbronville Border Patrol Station notified the Freer Station (FRR) of the pursuit. Agents responded to assist along with deputies of the Duval County Sheriff’s Office and the Freer Police Department. The minivan was successfully stopped when it entered the town of Freer.

Investigation revealed that the driver and a front-seat passenger, both U.S. citizens, were transporting seven individuals who were in the country illegally from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. They were all placed under arrest. JHCSO deputies took custody of the two U.S. citizens on state charges and seized the minivan. The seven individuals being smuggled were taken into custody by FRR agents to be processed accordingly.