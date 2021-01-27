Phillips 66 donated $10,000 to Del Mar College Foundation for scholarships

Nueces Country Record Star

Del Mar College students studying in areas related to the petrochemical field will have another opportunity to access funds to cover their education and training. Earlier today, Jan. 26, representatives from Phillips 66 presented a $10,000 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) check to assist five students enrolled in courses full-time (12 hours or more) focused on the petrochemical workforce.

“Phillips 66 is pleased to be able to support Del Mar College scholarship recipients with our grant,” shared Brian Moore, Project Director at Phillips 66. “We support fundamental literacy education and STEM skills critical to advancing energy solutions and invest in education because an educated workforce drives the world’s economic future.”

Phillips 66 STEM scholarships funding will assist students studying in areas related to the petrochemical field, including Process Technology, Environmental/Petrochemical Lab Technology, Industrial Instrumentation, Millwright, and Industrial Machining Applied Technology. These programs address the area’s high-demand for skilled workers in the petrochemical industry.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must have and maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA (grade-point average).

“The Del Mar College Foundation is so appreciative of Phillip 66’s investment in scholarships. Our student juggle education, jobs and family responsibilities and these scholarship funds help students succeed in their education by mitigating some of their financial stress,” said Mary McQueen, DMC Executive Director of Development. “These scholarships will help change lives by supporting individuals in need. And, the impact of those changed lives ripples through our community by building stronger more self-reliant families, a stronger local economy and a diverse workforce.”

The DMC Foundation administers donor-funded scholarships, both direct and endowed, to help Del Mar College students pay for their college education. The Foundation awards between $1.2 and $1.9 million in scholarships each year thanks to generous donors like Phillips 66.

The DMC Foundation will begin accepting online scholarship applications for the 2021-2022 academic year on Monday, Feb. 1. The deadline to apply for the next academic year is April 30. For more information, visit www.delmar.edu/foundation.