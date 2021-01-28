Orange Grove ISD proposes bond for new elementary campus

Alice Echo News Journal

Orange Grove ISD (OGISD) has received a $25 million bond proposal, which is now open for discussion with the public, according to a statement released from OGISD Superintendent Dr. Randy Hoyer.

The proposed bond election is scheduled for the May 1 ballot. Orange Grove school board members will discuss and make a decision on the proposal at the next meeting that is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.

The bond proposal recommends the bond pay for the complete rebuild of the OG Elementary School for about $18 million. The design for the new building combines the elementary and the intermediate with students housed in one building.

"The OG Elementary School began construction in 1939. It is the last school structure of four to be rebuilt. The last bond election for OGISD occurred in 2007," Hoyer said.

The bond proposal also includes district-wide renovation and repairs to athletic fields, including football, baseball, and softball; a second gym at the high school; a marching pad for the high school band; and other areas needing renovation or repair as identified by school officials.

If approved by voters, the bond would increase the district’s Interest and Sinking tax rate by $0.20 per $100 of assessed valuation. This would cost homeowners about $16.67 per month for a taxable home valued at $100,000. Annually, that would amount to $200, according to the OGISD press release.

The new bond for 2021 is a reintroduction of the items that were on the postponed bond ballot from last May.

The district has scheduled additional informational public meetings for Jan. 25 and 28, and Feb. 1 and 4. The meeting times are scheduled twice daily at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the OG High School cafeteria.