St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church annual fish fry. Here's what to know.

Nueces Country Record Star

The Saint Thomas Apostle Catholic Church in Robstown will start their annual fish fry on Feb. 19, starting at 5:00 p.m. The Friday event for lent will include a plate of fried fish, french fries, green beans, and coleslaw for $10.00. Due to COVID, the fish fry will be drive-thru only.

Hours: 5 pm to 7 pm

Lent: Friday, February 19 thru March 12

Location: 16602 FM 624 Robstown, TX

78380

Information: St. Thomas Apostle Church Website: https://christon624.com/