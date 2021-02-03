St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church annual fish fry. Here's what to know.
Nueces Country Record Star
The Saint Thomas Apostle Catholic Church in Robstown will start their annual fish fry on Feb. 19, starting at 5:00 p.m. The Friday event for lent will include a plate of fried fish, french fries, green beans, and coleslaw for $10.00. Due to COVID, the fish fry will be drive-thru only.
Hours: 5 pm to 7 pm
Lent: Friday, February 19 thru March 12
Location: 16602 FM 624 Robstown, TX
78380
Information: St. Thomas Apostle Church Website: https://christon624.com/