TAMU-CC Homecoming adjustments due to campus closure

For the safety of our attendees, in-person Homecoming events scheduled for Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16 only have been canceled due to unsafe conditions and dangerously low temperatures. See the adjusted schedule of events here: https://islanderhoco.com/.

City-Wide Bluesday Tuesday will proceed as scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and we still invite our students, faculty, staff and the entire Coastal Bend community to share their photos with us on social media using #IslanderHoco and #BluesdayTuesday for a chance a brand-new YETI Roadie® 24 Hard Cooler!

For more information and up-to-date scheduling information, please visit https://islanderhoco.com/ or email homecoming@tamucc.edu.