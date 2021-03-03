Student-Athletes Make Athletic Director's Honor Roll at Angelo State University

submitted

Nearly 250 Angelo State University student-athletes and athletic training students have been named to the ASU Athletic Director's Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.

Yazmeen Bentancourt and Parker Tennill are two of these students are native to Corpus Christi.

To be eligible for the Athletic Director's Honor Roll, a student-athlete or athletic training student must post a 3.0 grade point average for a particular semester, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0.

See the complete list of fall 2020 honorees at angelosports.com.