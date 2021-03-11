Retired Marine thankful to be vaccinated by Driscoll at ABC site

submitted

Retired Marine Eric Hawkins, 51, of Corpus Christi, receives his first Pfizer vaccine shot from Jenny Lawrence, a nursing student at Del Mar College, on Friday, March 5, at the joint Driscoll Children’s Hospital and City of Corpus Christi Vaccination Site at the American Bank Center.

This week was the first time the ABC site was open to those 50 years of age and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Hawkins said it was time for him to get his shot.

“We all need to do it,” he said.

One thousand, one hundred and eighty-nine people age 65 or older and people 50 years of age and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 were vaccinated Friday at the American Bank Center.

