UA Little Rock Announces Fall 2020 Graduates

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces its fall 2020 graduates.

UA Little Rock graduates include two Corpus Christi natives.

Kati Bein graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Communication Studies and Dillon Delgadillo graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

About 735 degrees were awarded for the fall 2020 semester at UA Little Rock.

With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas' capital city.